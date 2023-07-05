World 1500m champion Jake Wightman to miss title defence due to injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

World 1500m champion Jake Wightman to miss title defence due to injury

By Press Association
Jake Wightman has confirmed he will not be defending his world title (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jake Wightman will not defend his 1500 metres title at the World Championships in Budapest next month due to injury.

The 28-year-old became the first Briton in 39 years to win the world 1500m title with a shock victory over Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen in Eugene last year.

His victory was even more memorable because his dad Geoff, the stadium announcer at Hayward Field, commentated on his run.

Wightman went on to earn 1500m bronze at the Commonwealth Games and 800m silver at the European Championships, but he suffered a foot injury at the start of this year and has since had shin and hamstring problems.

“Although I’m very disappointed not be able to try and defend my title, my focus has to be on getting my body rested and ready for 2024, to ensure I’ll be back performing at my best.

“The are some risks I could’ve taken to be on that Budapest start line, however the potential to jeopardise my Olympic year makes this the obvious decision.

“I’m currently taking some down time before starting my rehab, ready to be back running safely and pain free by the end of August.

“Big thanks to all my team and British Athletics who have worked really hard to try and give me every chance of competing.

“I’ll see you back on the start line soon.”

Wightman explained the succession of injuries he has suffered this year has prevented him from competing.

Jake Wightman
Jake Wightman won gold in Eugene last year (Martin Rickett/PA)

He said on the Scottish Athletics website: “After suffering shin and hamstring injuries, one after the other, I am just going to be too far off where I want to be on the start line at the championships in Budapest in August, so I am not going to be taking up my wild card as reigning champion.

“It all began with a foot injury earlier in the year which saw me miss the European Indoor Championships – and things went from there.

“It turned out to be more than just a bump in the road. After some discomfort in my Achilles from where I had been wearing the boot, I arrived in Flagstaff, Arizona, for training camp pain-free.

“However, a couple of weeks in, I got a sore shin and returned to the UK, where I picked up a bad hamstring and that was the final nail in the coffin for my World Championship hopes.”

