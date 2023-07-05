Hostile Headingley awaits Australia after Bairstow row – Ashes talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Hostile Headingley awaits Australia after Bairstow row – Ashes talking points

By Press Association
England’s Jonny Bairstow (centre) looks frustrated after being run out at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)
England’s Jonny Bairstow (centre) looks frustrated after being run out at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)

England and Australia will renew their Ashes battle at Headingley on Thursday, four days after Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal sparked a controversy that escalated far enough to draw in the Prime Ministers of both nations.

The hosts are 2-0 behind and need to win to keep the series alive, while their opponents have the chance to become the first Australia team to win in England since 2001.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key issues heading into the game.

What impact will the Bairstow row have?

Jonny Bairstow looks on after being caught unawares by his stumping at Lord's.
Jonny Bairstow looks on after being caught unawares by his stumping at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)

Alex Carey’s decision to throw down Bairstow’s stumps when the Englishman felt the ball was dead may well have changed the whole tone of the series. Relations between the teams are sure to be frostier, while Ben Stokes’ furious century in the immediate aftermath of the incident suggested something had been awoken in the home team. Can England harness that righteous anger in the right way and can others follow Stokes’ lead? Will Bairstow continue his career-long habit of turning in big performances when he feels most under pressure? Will Carey dare try it again? Finding out the answers to these questions should prove entertaining.

Headingley hostility

Fans at Yorkshire's headquarters are sure to make their voices heard.
Fans at Yorkshire’s headquarters are sure to make their voices heard (Rory Dollard/PA)

If Australia were taken aback by the vitriol they attracted at Lord’s, where even the usually serene environment of the Long Room took a turn, then they can expect the volume to be turned up again in Leeds. It would be no surprise if the touring side had to draw straws to find out who takes up fielding duty in front of the Western Terrace, a notoriously raucous stand that will be eager to make its collective voice heard. Measures are being taken to ensure things do not cross a line, but England will hope the partisan atmosphere serves them well.

A new-look England attack

Mark Wood (right) and Moeen Ali (left) are back on parade this week.
Mark Wood (right) and Moeen Ali (left) are back on parade this week (Mike Egerton/PA)

The congested schedule meant England always planned to rotate their bowlers they have chosen this week to roll the dice, with record wicket-taker James Anderson making way alongside rookie Josh Tongue. Most striking is the return of Mark Wood, whose ability to bowl at speeds of more than 96mph mark him out as a major point of difference. Australia struggled with his pace at times in the last Ashes series and Stokes will be delighted to have his Durham colleague back. Moeen Ali is also ready after missing Lord’s, meaning a specialist spin option and some headaches for Australia’s left-handers. Finally there is a first appearance of the ‘Bazball’ era for the ultra-reliable Chris Woakes, whose record in England is outstanding.

Brook on the up

Harry Brook has a new position in the batting order.
Harry Brook has a new position in the batting order (Mike Egerton/PA)

Harry Brook enjoyed a remarkable first winter in Test cricket, scoring four centuries in Rawalpindi, Multan, Karachi and Wellington, but has yet to make a major mark on his first Ashes campaign. He has played some thrilling strokes but has also found unusual ways to get out and has a top score of 50. With that backdrop, England’s decision to promote him to number three in place of the injured Ollie Pope is a bold call. He has batted there before in his early days for Yorkshire, with limited success, but he enjoys the full trust of a dressing room that believes he can be a match-winner from any position. If the switch pays off, it could set the game up for England.

Another Smith century

Steve Smith passes a major milestone this week.
Steve Smith passes a major milestone this week (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former Australia skipper Steve Smith is no stranger to reaching three figures on English soil, having scored centuries in 16 Ashes Tests here. His latest landmark is guaranteed, as he earns his 100th cap. Ten players have marked that occasion with a century in the past, with two of those on the field this week – Joe Root and David Warner. Smith will be going all out to join them on that list and an average of 61.82 in these conditions suggest he has all the pedigree to do so.

More from Press and Journal

Pete Duguid.
Founder bowing out as Japanese giant Mitsui swoops for Stats Group
Eastern Airways aircrafts at Aberdeen Airport
Eastern Airways offers discounted flights between Wick to Aberdeen for August
Elaine Farquharson-Black has been appointed trustee of Aberdeen FC Community Trust Image: Aberdeen FC
Elaine Farquharson-Black honoured to become trustee of AFC Community Trust
An aerial view of the coast of Tiree.
'Locked out': New statistics highlight Tiree's housing crisis
Costel-Valeriu Ignat admitted stalking a woman he met on a flight. Image: DC Thomson.
Oil worker who stalked woman he met on plane ordered to stay away from…
Aberdeen's Vincente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts on October 16. Image: SNS.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen's £430,000 investment in Vicente Besuijen can still pay off
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Costa was caught with IIC on his mobile. Picture shows; Sergio Costa. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 04/07/2023
Man sent thumbs-up response to indecent image of child shared in WhatsApp paedophile group
CR0040975 An Talla, Dochgarroch Lock, Inverness For food and drink PHOTO GALLERY of Sarah Rankin hosting a live cooking demonstration at An Talla. Please take pictures of: - Sarah preparing her dish/dishes - these are TBC (at least 10 pictures) - ensure the names of the dishes are popped into their summaries, please - The completed dish/dishes - Canapes and the gin cocktails available for guests - Guests watching the demo and enjoying the canapes and cocktails (at least 10 pictures) - Guests together/separately smiling at the camera (at least 10 pictures) Sarah prepares the gin cured sea trout. 10th February '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Business Gateway: Supporting food and drink through difficult times
Caley Thistle's friendly against Elgin City at the Caledonian Stadium this weekend will have free entry with the option to donate to the Raise the Roof project. Image: SNS
Free entry for fans attending Caley Thistle's friendly against Elgin City
Ryan Duncan during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS
Ryan Duncan ready to experience European nights on the pitch at Aberdeen