Ryan Duncan ‘buzzing’ for first taste of European football with Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ryan Duncan ‘buzzing’ for first taste of European football with Aberdeen

By Press Association
Aberdeen’s Ryan Duncan (right) is looking forward to Europe ( Robert Perry/PA)
Aberdeen’s Ryan Duncan (right) is looking forward to Europe ( Robert Perry/PA)

Boyhood Aberdeen fan Ryan Duncan watched European football from the Pittiodrie stands and is now looking forward to experiencing it on the pitch.

The 19-year-old attacker helped the Dons to a third-placed finish in the cinch Premiership last season and with that ultimately came a Europa League play-off spot which has a safety net.

Missing out in the play-off would see Barry Robson’s side drop into the Europa Conference League, with six group-stage games guaranteed, and Duncan is relishing the prospect of his first taste of European football.

He told REDTV: “European football is going to be great for everyone at the club.

“We’re going to face some top teams in Europe and, especially for people like me, it’s a great place to test yourself, on the European stage.

“I’m absolutely buzzing about it. I used to go to European games at Pittodrie when I was younger and there is a different buzz about the place.

“I’m really looking forward to being on the pitch this time.”

Duncan, who came through the youth ranks at Pittodrie, made 31 appearances last season and scored twice, once in the 5-0 cinch Premiership win over Livingston and the second in the 4-1 ViaPlay Cup win over Partick Thistle, both at Pittodrie.

Speaking from Aberdeen’s warm-weather training camp in Portugal, he said: “I will be looking to score more goals next season. There were a couple of times when I went close to adding to the two I scored.

“In the Ross County game, I was almost away celebrating – and I should also have scored in the Rangers game.

“I am still young and everything is new to me, but I maybe need to calm down a bit when I get into those areas.

“When I watched my clips back, I do well to get into those areas, but it is just that final product or final ball I need to work on.

“I watch back all the games and all the clips. I do get annoyed with myself if I have made a bad pass for example. It is those little details I need to work on and tidy up.

“After each game and watching them back, I would then do extra work in training on the things I have learned and areas I need to improve. It is the little things you need to work on if you want to become better.”

More from Press and Journal

Western Isles SNP MP Angus MacNeil suspended by party
Pete Duguid.
Founder bowing out as Japanese giant Mitsui swoops for Stats Group
Eastern Airways aircrafts at Aberdeen Airport
Eastern Airways offers discounted flights between Wick to Aberdeen for August
Elaine Farquharson-Black has been appointed trustee of Aberdeen FC Community Trust Image: Aberdeen FC
Elaine Farquharson-Black honoured to become trustee of AFC Community Trust
An aerial view of the coast of Tiree.
'Locked out': New statistics highlight Tiree's housing crisis
Costel-Valeriu Ignat admitted stalking a woman he met on a flight. Image: DC Thomson.
Oil worker who stalked woman he met on plane ordered to stay away from…
Aberdeen's Vincente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts on October 16. Image: SNS.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen's £430,000 investment in Vicente Besuijen can still pay off
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Costa was caught with IIC on his mobile. Picture shows; Sergio Costa. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 04/07/2023
Man sent thumbs-up response to indecent image of child shared in WhatsApp paedophile group
CR0040975 An Talla, Dochgarroch Lock, Inverness For food and drink PHOTO GALLERY of Sarah Rankin hosting a live cooking demonstration at An Talla. Please take pictures of: - Sarah preparing her dish/dishes - these are TBC (at least 10 pictures) - ensure the names of the dishes are popped into their summaries, please - The completed dish/dishes - Canapes and the gin cocktails available for guests - Guests watching the demo and enjoying the canapes and cocktails (at least 10 pictures) - Guests together/separately smiling at the camera (at least 10 pictures) Sarah prepares the gin cured sea trout. 10th February '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Business Gateway: Supporting food and drink through difficult times
Caley Thistle's friendly against Elgin City at the Caledonian Stadium this weekend will have free entry with the option to donate to the Raise the Roof project. Image: SNS
Free entry for fans attending Caley Thistle's friendly against Elgin City