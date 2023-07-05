Talking points as England fly out ahead of Women’s World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Talking points as England fly out ahead of Women’s World Cup

By Press Association
Sarina Wiegman’s England are departing the country for the World Cup on Wednesday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sarina Wiegman's England are departing the country for the World Cup on Wednesday (Martin Rickett/PA)

England fly out for the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on Wednesday.

Sarina Wiegman’s European champions will open their campaign against Haiti in Brisbane on July 22, and also take on Denmark and China in Group D.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points surrounding the Lionesses as they head Down Under.

Those not on the plane

Leah Williamson in action for England (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the World Cup by an ACL injury (Bradley Collyer/PA)

A year on from their Euros triumph on home soil, England are certainly serious contenders for glory this summer – but it will have to be achieved without some very notable names that are missing from the squad due to injury. Those not on the plane include a sidelined trio who were key in the Euros-winning side – skipper Leah Williamson and Beth Mead, both out after suffering ACL damage, and Fran Kirby, recovering from a knee issue of her own. Other absentees are record-scorer Ellen White and 161-cap Jill Scott, who each retired after the Euros final.

Bright’s fitness

Millie Bright during an ngland training session (Martin Rickett/PA)
Millie Bright has been building up her fitness after knee surgery (Martin Rickett/PA)

With Williamson ruled out, fellow centre-back Bright has been named captain of the squad, but she has been building up her fitness herself after sustaining a knee injury while playing for Chelsea in March and subsequently undergoing surgery. While the 29-year-old was not involved in Saturday’s 0-0 warm-up match against Portugal at Stadium MK, she has stressed her confidence of being ready for the Haiti game. The contest in Milton Keynes saw goalkeeper Mary Earps skipper the team, while Esme Morgan and Jess Carter started in central defence, with Alex Greenwood at left-back.

Strikers

Alessia Russo in action against Portugal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Alessia Russo in action against Portugal (Martin Rickett/PA)

A definite source of intrigue is who might spearhead England’s attack at this tournament. Last summer, when Wiegman had the same starting XI throughout the Euros, it was White, with Alessia Russo making for an impressively effective replacement from the bench. On Saturday, Women’s Super League Golden Boot winner Rachel Daly started at centre-forward, with Russo – the division’s player of the year, who has just joined Arsenal after leaving Manchester United – coming on for her at half-time. Both players were unable to net despite having a number of chances. Wiegman, who also has Bethany England to call upon as a striker, described that as having been “a little problem’” but “not a worry”.

The rest of the attack

Lauren James in action against Portugal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Lauren James (right) has made 11 senior England appearances (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wiegman’s starting front three on Saturday also included Lauren Hemp on the left and on the right – where Mead was so potent last summer – Lauren James. Changes at the interval then saw Chloe Kelly, the matchwinner as a substitute in the Euros final, come on and exciting Chelsea 21-year-old James switch to a deeper, central position as Ella Toone came off. The attack full stop is an area of the team generating considerable interest as Wiegman ponders her selection for July 22, having said on Saturday she feels that “in some positions it’s really tight.”

Preparation

Wiegman watches on during the Portugal game (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Wiegman's side will play another warm-up match behind closed doors against Canada on July 14 (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Following the weekend’s send-off fixture, the only other match England are scheduled to play before the World Cup starts is a behind-closed-doors game against Canada on July 14. While Wiegman admitted ahead of the Portugal fixture that she would ideally have liked more warm-up game time, she described the schedule in place, with the travel involved, as “the best possible preparation we can have”, declaring herself “satisfied”, and has since said she feels England are “in a very good place”.

