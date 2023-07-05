Sheff Wed chairman Dejphon Chansiri hits out at critics at Xisco Munoz unveiling

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri hit back at his critics when introducing new manager Xisco Munoz to the media.

Former Watford boss Munoz, 42, was appointed on Tuesday as a replacement for Darren Moore, who surprisingly left the club by mutual consent last month – just three weeks after leading them to promotion back to the Championship.

Chansiri has come under pressure from a section of fans over Moore’s departure, with former Owls player Carlton Palmer among his critics on social media.

The Wednesday chairman felt compelled to reveal in a club statement last week that Moore had left Hillsborough after asking for a contract four times bigger than his previous one.

Chansiri’s outburst cast a shadow over Munoz’s unveiling on Wednesday when he said: “Carlton Palmer came out and said something. I don’t understand why you say you love this club, but you try to damage it.

“When we’ve done well in the past I’ve never seen him come out. I think he just wants to get attention.

“If he thinks he tells the true story, I invite him to talk to me face-to-face in front of fans and media. Don’t hide behind social media.”

Spaniard Munoz, whose 10-month spell in charge at Watford ended in the sack after he had guided them to promotion to the Premier League in 2021, stressed it was time to look to the future.

The former Valencia winger, who lasted seven games as Watford boss in the top flight, said: “We need a new era. I don’t want to speak about three weeks ago. We are a massive club with massive fanbase.

“Everyone knows what happened before. Now it’s about what we want, what we need. This is our focus.”

Neither Wednesday nor Munoz declared the length of his contract and he confirmed he was happy to work with the club’s current backroom staff while keeping an open mind about bringing in new coaches.

Munoz, tasked with ending the club’s 23-year Premier League exile and establishing them in the top flight, also stressed the club could only be successful if it remained united.

The former Dinamo Tbilisi and Huesca head coach added: “We need the players, the training ground and the fans.

“Our first goal is we arrive and try to improve on the training ground. Now is the moment for everybody to start pushing.

“If we love the club I don’t need fighting. We need the fans to push us and stay together.

“It’s important when you arrive at one place you need to know what the fans are demanding. Today I spoke to the players about that and starting work hard. We have a good group.”