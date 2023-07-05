Celtic’s Matt O’Riley ready to consign last season’s treble to ‘the history books’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Celtic’s Matt O’Riley ready to consign last season’s treble to ‘the history books’

By Press Association
Celtic’s Matt O’Riley is ready to go again under Brendan Rodgers (Malcom Mackenzie/PA)
Celtic’s Matt O’Riley is ready to go again under Brendan Rodgers (Malcom Mackenzie/PA)

Matt O’Riley revealed Brendan Rodgers has told his Celtic squad to consign last season’s domestic treble to history to focus on more success.

The Hoops completed the clean sweep of trophies in Scotland for the eighth time before popular boss Ange Postecoglou stunned the fans when he departed for Tottenham.

Rodgers has returned to Parkhead for a second spell as boss, having won seven trophies out of seven in his first stint in charge between 2016 and 2019 before leaving for Leicester, but, according to Hoops midfielder O’Riley, he is clearing the way for a fresh start to next season.

Following a tough training session at Lennoxtown, the 22-year-old said on Celtic’s official Twitter account: “It is an amazing achievement,  we’ve kind of broke that record again, which is a massive, massive credit to us and the fans of course.

“It has definitely sunk in, but at the same time Brendan has come in already and basically told us that it’s done now, isn’t it?

“So obviously, it’s there, it’s in the history books, but at the same time now we’ve got another season to kind of do it again.”

The former Fulham and MK Dons player is appreciating a more hands-on managerial approach from the Northern Irishman.

He said: “So far it’s been amazing. Everyone seems quite upbeat and I think he brings that just in terms of how he goes about things.

“He’s not reluctant to come and sit with us at lunch and just have a chat which I think is quite nice.

“So it’s nice, refreshing kind of change in a sense just to have a bit more openness about the place so I’m looking forward to that.”

O’Riley is relishing the upcoming trip to Japan, where preparations for the new season will continue and which will also provide a homecoming for Celtic’s Japanese contingent of Kyogo Furuhashi, Yuki Kobayashi, Tomoki Iwata, Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate.

O’Riley said: “It’s supposed to be quite humid and sticky, so it’s going to be quite tough to train in it, but I think that’s probably the perfect preparation for us going into the season.

“I think we get a day off as well, which we’re spending in Osaka, which I’ve heard is a really nice place.

“So I’m looking forward to that. And, yeah, I’ll be sure to ask Japanese boys for some advice what to do today.”

More from Press and Journal

Dinosaur head on rooftop in Cullen
Moray Council officers make Cullen's psychedelic dinosaur extinct
First Minister Humza Yousaf watches the Greens' Lorna Slater speak at Holyrood (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
Derek Tucker: Humza Yousaf risks destroying the SNP if he doesn't end pact with…
Victoria Stephen leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Cruel thief stole mum's ring as she lay in hospital after stroke
The Dingwall branch is due to close later this year. Image: Google Maps
Dingwall bank announced as one of several RBS closures
Ross MacMillan, centre. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Oban Camanachd snare 'undoubted talent' Ross MacMillan from Inveraray
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Care home staff member Jolanta Gorska assaulted agency nurse Lorna Mackenzie at Cameron House on 25/10/22. Gorska was found guilty of assault and fined on June 22 2023, following a summary trial at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Cameron House care home staff member and attacker Jolanta Gorska (left); Cameron House care home (right)/assault victim agency nurser Lorna Mackenzie. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Gorska)/Google Street View (Cameron House)/Lorna Mackenzie (self) Date; Unknown
Care home worker injured nurse during row about opening a window
Dragged Tae The Steamie - a drag version of the Scottish classic - is coming to the Tivoli in Aberdeen. All images: Supplied by Dragged Tae Productions.
Drag adds fresh twist to classic Scots comedy The Steamie as it heads for…
Orkney Islands Council chamber before the full council meeting on July 4, 2023. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
Orkney's options for alternative governance: A closer look at what was said in the…
South Manse at Potterton, Aberdeen, is the former Manse of the Auld Kirk. All images supplied by: Estate agents
Former manse in Aberdeen could be yours for £485,000
Denis Law legacy trail locations
In pictures: The 10 spots in Printfield set to become new Denis Law trail