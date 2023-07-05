I’ve been really happy – Dave Challinor sticks with Stockport

Dave Challinor has signed a new three-year contract as Stockport manager.

The 47-year-old, who took charge in November 2021, guided the Hatters to promotion back to the English Football League after an 11-year absence in his first season in charge.

He followed up by taking them to the Sky Bet League Two play-off final, in which they were beaten on penalties by Carlisle, last term.

His initial contract was due to expire in summer 2024 but the new deal means he is committed to the club until 2026.

Challinor, who has won 56 of his 97 games as manager, told the club’s official website: “I don’t think it’s any secret that since I came to the football club, I’ve been really happy.

“We’ve had some success. There’s still the overriding disappointment of the end of last year but, in terms of where I am and where the club are, we’re aligned in what we want to try and achieve over the next few years.”

Director of football Simon Wilson said: “We believe strongly in the direction we are going under Dave’s leadership and I think he believes strongly that we will deliver the support required to enable success moving forward.”