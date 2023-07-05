I’ve been really happy – Dave Challinor sticks with Stockport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I’ve been really happy – Dave Challinor sticks with Stockport

By Press Association
Stockport manager Dave Challinor has signed a new contract
Stockport manager Dave Challinor has signed a new contract

Dave Challinor has signed a new three-year contract as Stockport manager.

The 47-year-old, who took charge in November 2021, guided the Hatters to promotion back to the English Football League after an 11-year absence in his first season in charge.

He followed up by taking them to the Sky Bet League Two play-off final, in which they were beaten on penalties by Carlisle, last term.

His initial contract was due to expire in summer 2024 but the new deal means he is committed to the club until 2026.

Challinor, who has won 56 of his 97 games as manager, told the club’s official website: “I don’t think it’s any secret that since I came to the football club, I’ve been really happy.

“We’ve had some success. There’s still the overriding disappointment of the end of last year but, in terms of where I am and where the club are, we’re aligned in what we want to try and achieve over the next few years.”

Director of football Simon Wilson said: “We believe strongly in the direction we are going under Dave’s leadership and I think he believes strongly that we will deliver the support required to enable success moving forward.”

