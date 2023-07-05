Arthur Fery could turn pro after gaining confidence from playing Daniil Medvedev

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Arthur Fery could turn pro after gaining confidence from playing Daniil Medvedev

By Press Association
Arthur Fery gives a thumbs up to the crowd after a battling display against third seed Daniil Medvedev (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Arthur Fery gives a thumbs up to the crowd after a battling display against third seed Daniil Medvedev (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Arthur Fery is considering turning professional after showing his potential on his Wimbledon debut in a narrow defeat to third seed Daniil Medvedev.

The 20-year-old, ranked 391, matched his illustrious opponent in the first set before a rain delay disrupted things and eventually fell to a 7-5 6-4 6-3 loss.

Fery has followed Cameron Norrie’s route by taking a scholarship to a US college – Stanford in his case – and has to decide soon whether to complete his degree or pursue his sporting dreams immediately.

Arthur Fery hits a forehand volley
Arthur Fery hits a forehand volley (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I’ve still got a fourth year to do,” he said. “I’m not sure what I’m going to do yet regarding that. I’ll have to choose, decide over the summer what I do.

“But experiences like I had today make me push towards going pro. I think I played well and handled my nerves well. I feel like it could be a pretty standard thing in the coming years to play in these tournaments on the big courts. I feel more and more ready as the years go by to switch to the pro career.”

Fery’s natural touch and willingness to come to the net make him well suited to grass and he looked at home on Court One straight away after a rain shower delayed the start.

Fery, who has French parents but grew up in Wimbledon, won his opening two service games to love and forced a break point on the serve of Medvedev – playing his first match at the All England Club since 2021 after last year’s ban.

It was the Russian who made the first move with a break for 3-2 but Fery delighted the crowd by hitting straight back, prompting his excited father Loic – owner of French top division football club Lorient – to leap from his seat punching the air.

The roof stayed open despite two rain showers
The roof stayed open despite two rain showers (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Fery held his own until 5-5 when rain again began to fall, calling into serious question the organisers’ decision not to close the roof.

Still it stayed open, and the delay did not help Fery as he dropped his serve on the resumption before Medvedev, who was returning from metres behind the baseline, clinched the opening set.

Listed at a generous 5ft 8in on the ATP website, Fery was giving away nearly a foot to his opponent and Medvedev began to make his longer levers count, drawing more errors from his young opponent.

Medvedev was not exactly water-tight himself and Fery had some help in recovering from 4-2 to 4-4 down in the second set but he was broken again straight away and his opponent gradually pulled away.

“It was obviously an unbelievable experience,” said Fery, who left the court to loud cheers. “The crowd was great. I enjoyed every moment out there.

“Some of the shots he hit today I hadn’t seen before, didn’t think were possible. It definitely widens the spectrum and the realm of things that you can do on a tennis court.

“Now that I know the top players do that, it’s just a great experience. Lots to take out of it that I can take on to my next performance, and hopefully get back on the big courts here against the big players and feel like it’s more of a normal thing.”

Daniil Medvedev was touched by the positive reception he received
Daniil Medvedev was touched by the positive reception he received (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Medvedev admitted he was unsure how he would be received as a Russian but he was touched by the warmth towards him.

“There was zero, let’s say, negative energy that I felt,” he said. “I never had such a good reception at Wimbledon. It’s much better than I had before. So that’s great.”

The 27-year-old vowed to try to keep his own negative emotions in check by way of thanks, saying: “Not getting crazy, not being a selfish kid on the court. Sometimes I can be. I’m going to try to give back to people here in Wimbledon and just try to show some good tennis.”

More from Press and Journal

The Piper Alpha memorial, Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.
Charles Haffey has never forgotten sailing into the 'sea of fire' after Piper Alpha…
Principal of Aberdeen University Professor George Boyne in front of the university.
Aberdeen University chief suggests inflicting 'pain' on striking workers by docking pay in marking…
On-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson vows to improve Liverpool star Rhys Williams during Pittodrie loan…
Neil Innes and Ian Hendry on bikes and a hand holding gravel
Ride the North organiser raises concerns about 'dangerous' road conditions in Aberdeenshire
Megan Prentice has been reported missing from the Fraserburgh area. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Woman, 20, reported missing from Fraserburgh
Scarinish on Tiree.
Major cash boost for Tiree islanders' £1.2 million business unit plans
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Celtic's Callum McGregor both go for the ball in a 4-0 loss. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen's home clash with champions Celtic moved to Sunday kick-off
Dinosaur head on rooftop in Cullen
Moray Council officers make Cullen's psychedelic dinosaur extinct
First Minister Humza Yousaf watches the Greens' Lorna Slater speak at Holyrood (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
Derek Tucker: Humza Yousaf risks destroying the SNP if he doesn't end pact with…
Victoria Stephen leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Cruel thief stole mum's ring as she lay in hospital after stroke