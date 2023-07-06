Harry McKirdy requiring surgery which could sideline Hibs forward for six months

Hibernian forward Harry McKirdy has been ruled out for up to six months with an unspecified complaint which requires surgery.

Pre-season tests flagged up a problem for the 26-year-old, who joined the Easter Road club from Swindon last September.

Hibs released a statement on their website which read: “At the start of pre-season, like his team-mates, Harry underwent the usual scans and tests to ensure he was fit and healthy ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

“Those scans, however, revealed an issue that needed further investigation by the club’s medical staff and doctor.

“After that investigation, and seeing a specialist, it has been confirmed that the 26-year-old will need surgery, which will rule him out for between four and six months.

“The club’s medical team are confident that Harry will return to full fitness following his rehabilitation period.”

Boss Lee Johnson said: “This has come as a real shock for us all and has been a tough few days for Harry as we came to the bottom of what the scans meant.

“We’re all with him, have to rally around him and give him as much support as possible.

“We have a first-class medical department that will look after him and make sure he comes back fit and healthy.”