Mark Wood delivers one of the fastest Test spells recorded in England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mark Wood delivers one of the fastest Test spells recorded in England

By Press Association
Mark Wood was immediately up to top speed at Headingley (Danny Lawson/PA)
Mark Wood was immediately up to top speed at Headingley (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mark Wood made a dramatic entry to the Ashes series with the second-fastest spell on record in Test matches in England.

The England bowler’s opening four-over burst brought him one wicket for just two runs but the more impressive statistics came from the speed gun, with Wood firing down his first ball at 91 miles per hour and at one point topping 96mph in a spell during which he never dipped below 90.

England’s official Twitter account marked his first over as the fastest ever at Headingley – a record that remarkably lasted only until his second.

By the time he had finished his short spell – a pre-planned move as England protect his fitness – he had averaged almost 93mph with only one of his own spells at Lord’s in 2021 recording a higher average speed in CricViz’s database, which goes back to 2006.

Wood combined his pace with swing and an aggressive length which had Marnus Labuschagne playing and missing or defending off the splice of the bat in an opening maiden, albeit with four leg byes off the fourth ball.

The first ball of Wood’s next over beat Labuschagne’s outside edge and the next was fended uncertainly off the shoulder of the bat before the third flashed through at 96.5mph, the quickest ball of Wood’s spell.

The fourth ball of the third over, banged in short, cleared both Labuschagne and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow by a distance on its way for four byes – the fact it escaped being called wide helping Wood to a third straight maiden.

Labuschagne was again repeatedly beaten and, despite countering Wood’s speed by abandoning his habit of batting out of his crease, saw multiple balls crash off high on his bat.

A wider ball in the next over allowed Usman Khawaja to carve the first two runs off Wood’s bowling but he responded in style by beating him on the inside edge at 94.6mph to take out leg stump while almost bowling himself off his feet.

Captain Ben Stokes, Wood’s county team-mate at Durham, resisted the temptation to give him a fifth over despite Steve Smith coming out to bat. Smith has been dismissed twice in the series by Josh Tongue, England’s next-quickest bowler at an average of 84.9mph, with Wood’s opening spell quicker by a margin of 8mph.

He did return for two overs before the lunch interval, this time up the hill at the Football Stand End, with his average pace dipping just below 90mph – though he had Travis Head dropped by Bairstow off a 91mph leg-side delivery.

More from Press and Journal

Blether at North Deeside Road in Cults.
Food review: Easy Sunday morning at Blether coffee shop in Cults
A group of people pose together smiling, some with luggage.
How the Scottish Queer International Film Festival helped bring trans people in the Western…
The Flower Room is in Deeside Deli in Ballater. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
The Flower Room at Deeside Deli is making Ballater look blooming lovely one bouquet…
Fiona Phillips says people still view dementia sufferers as 'old people, bending over a stick, talking to themselves'. Image: Maverick TV/Elliot Black
Fiona Phillips can help dispel dementia stigma, says Cruden Bay man living with disease
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Peter Jolly/Shutterstock (10595351b) Inverness High Street at 1pm today, Thursday 26th March 2020 Coronavirus outbreak, Scotland, UK - 26 Mar 2020
Muggers threatened to stab cyclist for his iPhone and passcode
CR0040733 Karla Sinclair. Turriff. Food and drink story on Jack Duncan, a chef at the Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff. Pictured is Jack's Seafood Platter. Tuesday 24th January 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
North-east food and drink sector growing fast
Aiden Smith admitted taking police on a 90mph high-speed chase in his Mini Cooper. Image: DC Thomson.
90mph crash driver told police upbeat music 'got the better of his emotions'
We chat with Jimmy Buchan on the family business and its next adventure. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Amity Fish on launch of Seafood Larder in Peterhead and inspiring next generation into…
Jimmy Buchan in his shop.
Jimmy Buchan's Amity Fish Co going for glory in UK-wide awards
Fred and Deborah Fermor with Ivor Thomas. Image: John O'Groats Ferries
John o' Groats Ferries sees sale value rise under new selling agent