Barry Robson backs Ross Doohan to make impact at Aberdeen

By Press Association
Goalkeeper Ross Doohan has joined Aberdeen from Forest Green (Nigel French/PA)
Goalkeeper Ross Doohan has joined Aberdeen from Forest Green (Nigel French/PA)

Barry Robson believes new goalkeeper Ross Doohan will be an “important asset” to Aberdeen.

The 25-year-old has joined the Dons on a two-year deal from EFL League Two side Forest Green to become Robson’s sixth summer signing.

After graduating through the youth ranks at Celtic, Doohan had a loan spells at Ayr, Ross County and Dundee United before he joined Tranmere in 2021, initially on loan, before making the move permanent.

Doohan, capped 13 times at Scotland Under-21 level, earned a move to Forest Green in January 2023.

“Despite his age, Ross has gained a lot of experience, at various levels both here in Scotland and in England,”  Robson said.

“He is composed and decisive and we look forward to helping Ross continue his professional development.

“We’ve got a significant number of fixtures to play this season so I am sure Ross will be an important asset for us and will be an excellent addition to the fantastic group of goalkeepers we have here at Aberdeen.”

Doohan has joined the first team at their pre-season training camp in Portugal and is keen to hit the ground running

He said: “I’m very happy to be here. As soon as I heard of the interest, I was keen to get it agreed quickly.

“When I spoke to the manager and Craig Samson, they both re-emphasised everything I knew about how big a club Aberdeen is.

“I know it’s going to be a massive season with European matches to look forward to and it was just an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“Being here at such a big club is only going to benefit me in the long-term in terms of my development so I am just eager to get started and play a part in helping to deliver success for Aberdeen.”

