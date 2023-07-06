Stephen Robinson hails Conor McMenamin’s ‘sacrifice’ to join St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Stephen Robinson hails Conor McMenamin’s ‘sacrifice’ to join St Mirren

By Press Association
Northern Ireland’s Conor McMenamin has joined St Mirren (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Northern Ireland’s Conor McMenamin has joined St Mirren (Zac Goodwin/PA)

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson praised new signing Conor McMenamin and his agents for sacrificing money to get his move to Paisley done.

The 27-year-old Northern Ireland international joins from NIFL Premiership side Glentoran on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee, subject to clearance, with the Buddies holding the option of a further year.

Robinson told St Mirren’s official website what had to happen to complete the transfer.

He said: “It’s been a protracted negotiation but I have to pay a lot of credit to Conor himself and his agent Brian Adair and Keith Gillespie.

“They made the deal work by taking a little bit less and sacrificing their agency fee and less wages than initially agreed. That shows a real desire to come to St Mirren.

“We’re excited to have him. He’s arguably been the best player in the NIFL for two or three seasons now and was highly sought after.

“We’ve worked very hard for him and credit to the agents and the player. It’s really refreshing to see an attitude where money wasn’t everything to make the deal work and honesty from an agent.

“We’ve signed a very good footballer that can play in numerous positions. He can play right through the middle, as a wing-back and in behind the striker, so we’ve got a really versatile player who can score goals and create chances.

“In certain games last year, we lacked a wee bit of brilliance where someone can score out of nothing. We’re hopeful he’s the little spark you need sometimes in games like that.”

McMenamin made 109 appearances for Glens after joining in January 2021 and made 67 goal contributions (42 goals and 25 assists).

That came after a spell at Cliftonville between 2018 and 2021 where he netted 25 times in 72 matches.

McMenamin received his first Northern Ireland call-up in June 2022 and has since been capped by the national side six times, which includes substitute appearances in their recent Euro qualifying matches against Denmark and Kazakhstan.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to it.

“It’s been a long few weeks back-and-forth, and I’m really happy to have it over the line. I can’t wait to get going.

“The manager wants me to be who I am and play the way I can play. He knows my strengths and I’m going to try and bring my strengths to the team.

“It’s a good league with a lot of good teams here. It’s a really competitive league and hopefully I can hit the ground running.”

More from Press and Journal

Boots in Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre, is one of many across the north-east. Image: DC Thomson
Boots says 'no change' to north-east stores for now but Scottish closures will come
Hannah McCook in France.
Hannah McCook suffers play-off defeat on LET Access Series in Sweden
Parents holding a banner outside Slains School.
'Shellshocked' Slains School parents fight council plan to reduce whole school to one class
Ross Doohan in action for Forest Green Rovers. Image: Shutterstock.
New Aberdeen signing Ross Doohan on a 'whirlwind' 24 hours jetting out to Portugal…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 22nd October '22 Royal National Mod, Perth 2022. Zander McDade (centre) of Perth and Kinross hands over the Mod flag to Leader of Renfrewshire Council, Lorraine Cameron ahead of next years Mod in Paisley.
Organisers of Royal National Mod unveil line-up of events ahead of Paisley festival
Ross Doohan in action for Ross County.
Aberdeen swoop for Forest Green Rovers goalkeeper Ross Doohan
Police car at the scene of an incident.
Man, 61, dies following electric bike crash near Ballater
Legendary illustrator of Roald Dahl books Sir Quentin Blake will showcase his work at Aberdeen Art Gallery. Image: Aberdeen Art Gallery.
Legendary illustrator of Roald Dahl books Sir Quentin Blake to showcase work at Aberdeen…
An artist's impression of council housing at the former Craighill school site in Kincorth, Aberdeen.
Building of more than 300 new council homes in Aberdeen back on track
4 July 2023. Nairn County FC,Station Park,Nairn,IV12 5LT. This is from the pre-season friendly match between Nairn County FC and Ross County FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Nairn Wayne Mackintosh and Ross County Mathew Wright CREDIT: JASPERIMAGE
Wayne Mackintosh stays at Nairn; Strathspey sign Caelan Mutch