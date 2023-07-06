Britain’s Liam Broady stuns fourth seed Casper Ruud in five sets on Centre Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Britain’s Liam Broady stuns fourth seed Casper Ruud in five sets on Centre Court

By Press Association
Liam Broady pulled off the biggest win of his career to reach the third round at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)
Liam Broady pulled off the biggest win of his career to reach the third round at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Liam Broady outlasted world number four Casper Ruud in five sets for a career-best win that made him the first British male through to the third round at Wimbledon.

In trademark gutsy fashion, the 29-year-old had to dig deep to fight back from two sets to one down but – carried by a buoyant Centre Court crowd – he clinched an excellent 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-0 victory in three hours and 27 minutes.

Ruud had made the finals of Roland Garros and the US Open during the past 12 months and yet had no answers to Broady’s mixture of flamboyance and grit, with this win sending the world number 142 through to the third round for a second year in a row.

Broady may have unofficially been the warm-up event for home fans before Andy Murray faced Stefanos Tsitsipas later on day four but he instantly showed this would be no walk in the park for the fourth seed.

A wristy forehand winner on the second point of the contest signalled his intentions and despite going an early break down, the wild card came roaring back.

Three double-faults helped Broady get the first set back on serve but his backhand and flat-hitting was causing all sorts of problems for Ruud, who was runner-up at last month’s French Open.

Four games in a row put Broady in control and he clinched the opener in 46 minutes with the home crowd fully engaged.

Liam Broady put on a show for Centre Court
Liam Broady put on a show for Centre Court (Adam Davy/PA)

It is no secret that grass is Ruud’s least favoured surface but the three-time grand-slam finalist was not about to roll over without a fight.

Like in the first set, the Danish player broke in the fourth game and this time he consolidated it with a hold.

Grit and determination have been synonymous with Broady’s career though and Ruud had to come through a nine-minute game, where five sets point were saved, before he levelled on his own debut on Wimbledon’s main stage.

The stakes were high in front of an almost packed out Centre Court but Broady was not about to let the pressure stifle his flair, with an attempted tweener highlighting that at the start of the third set.

While the full repertoire of shots from the British number five were on display when he held to go 4-3 up, with one drop shot perfect for the end-of-tournament highlights reel, his serve let him down as two double faults allowed Ruud to break before he served out to move two sets to one up.

Broady had failed to take two break points during the 10-minute service game that saw Ruud clinch the third set but he grasped his next opportunity to move 2-0 up at the start of the fourth.

It appeared to dent Ruud’s belief and the physio had to work on his right foot before a 118mph ace forced a deciding set.

World number 142 Broady was no stranger to a five-setter at Wimbledon, winning his two matches at the All England Club in 2022 after going the distance.

Liam Broady celebrates his victory over the sixth seed
Liam Broady celebrates his victory over the sixth seed (Adam Davy/PA)

By contrast Ruud had only ever won twice here in four appearances and his radar remained off with Broady breaking to love in the opening game of the fifth set.

A gutsy hold by Broady followed but better was to follow with another marathon game resulting in a double break, sealed with an overhead smash.

The Stockport left-hander was in his element now and, after another break, a big forehand winner clinched a fifth-set bagel and the greatest victory of Broady’s nine-year professional career.

Reflecting in an on-court interview, Broady said: “I would have liked to have played him back home but Centre Court, Wimbledon would do.

Casper Ruud suffered another early exit in SW19
Casper Ruud suffered another early exit in SW19 (Adam Davy/PA)

“When I went to bed last night, I had a think about what I would say if I won and now I don’t know what to say!

“It was a pretty terrifying, exhilarating experience coming out at Centre Court on Wimbledon, but it’s been my dream since I was five years old.”

“I said to my mum this morning, she doesn’t like watching, I’ve already won £80,000 this week so she can chill out.”

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A lonely widow has lost her life savings to a fraudster who pretended to be the chief executive of an offshore firm - using photos of an American actor. The fake North Sea boss, who called himself Robert Vincent, began catfishing the 91-year-old pensioner from Ontario, Canada, via Instagram more than a year ago. He claimed to feature in sent images of Peter Marc Jacobson, a television producer who created The Nanny and also appeared in episodes of Beverly Hills 90210 and Dynasty Picture shows; Fake Robert Vincent (Peter Marc Jacobson) and the Armada platform in the North Sea. N/A. Supplied by Romance fraud victim/Harbour Energy group Date; Unknown
Fake North Sea boss drained widow’s life savings in scam using US sitcom creator's…
White-tailed eagle
Rare white-tailed eagle visits 20 National Trust for Scotland sites in three months
Peterhead signing Arran Smith. Image: Peterhead FC.
Peterhead sign former Aberdeen academy player Arran Smith
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jay McIntosh was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh Picture shows; Jay McIntosh. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Attempted murderer jailed after night of brutal violence in Buckie
Keith Watson said he thoroughly enjoyed his five years with Ross County. Image: SNS Group
Ex-captain Keith Watson reflects on his five seasons at Ross County
Inside the new Nairn gym following its renovation. Image: Dan Moore Elite Training
Ex-footballer's new Nairn gym racks up more than 100 members in first week
A banner protests the closure of Bucksburn Swimming Pool in Aberdeen, which is now shut (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
Helen Frost: Closing public swimming pools is a catastrophic move for many reasons
Young couple find dream Aberdeen home in time for new arrival
Young couple find dream Aberdeen home in time for new arrival
Jake Davidson is tracked by David Carson when he was at Queen's Park last season. Now they are Inverness team-mates - both capable of playing at right-back. Image: SNS.
Jake Davidson has chance to nail down Caley Thistle right-back spot, as Billy Dodds…
Queen Camilla accepts the Laphroaig whiskies from Duncan Taylor director Evan Robertson in Edinburgh.
Huntly firm presents three bottles of King's favourite tipple to Queen Camilla