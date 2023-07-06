Wood’s express pace and Azpi’s Chelsea goodbye – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 6.

Football

Cesar Azpilicueta left ‘home’.

𝒴𝑜𝓊 𝒸𝒶𝓁𝓁𝑒𝒹 𝓂𝑒 𝒟𝒶𝓋𝑒, 𝐼’𝓁𝓁 𝒶𝓁𝓌𝒶𝓎𝓈 𝒸𝒶𝓁𝓁 𝓎𝑜𝓊 𝒽𝑜𝓂𝑒 💙 pic.twitter.com/hSAk2DS7h8 — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) July 6, 2023

We are bidding an emotional farewell to a Chelsea great. Thank you for everything, @CesarAzpi. 💙 pic.twitter.com/wHDcALJX5m — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 6, 2023

All the best hermano 🫶🏾💙 thanks for welcoming me the way you did. Top guy & top player. Love you — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) July 6, 2023

What a man, What a player Thank you @CesarAzpi & Good luck mate.LEGEND 💙 https://t.co/9nhy71vGEq — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) July 6, 2023

Dog’s life for Bernardo Silva.

Mohamed Salah was taking a dip in the sea.

Raheem Sterling was hard at work.

Marcus Rashford enjoyed his holidays.

Millwall players paid tribute to club owner John Berylson.

The players pay tribute. — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) July 6, 2023

Cricket

Mark Wood was back with a bang.

Mark Wood is BACK! 🔥 0.1 – 91mph🔥 0.2 – 93mph🔥 0.3 – 95mph🔥 0.4 – 93mph🔥 0.5 – 94mph🔥 0.6 – 93mph The fastest over ever at Headingley since records began! 🌪️#EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/KYsg6gGnFr — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2023

Wooooddyyy💨💨💨 — Ollie Pope (@OPope32) July 6, 2023

Woody! 🔥👏🏻 Ps. How good does the Western Terrace sound 👀💜 — Kate Cross (@katecross16) July 6, 2023

Mitch Marsh was as well.

Mitch Marsh, in his first Test in four years, brings up his third century in the format! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/aW7tbcW99b — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 6, 2023

One of the best 💯’s you will see ever . Well played Mitch @CricketAus . Under pressure and makes another ashes hundred under pressure. #keepgoing — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) July 6, 2023

AB de Villiers was impressed with England…

Gotta say, Eng looking hungry. I don’t think this series is done yet. They’re gonna make Aus work for it #Ashes2023 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) July 6, 2023

…for the most part

Catches catches catches!!! More often than not they make u pay for letting them slide. Let’s see — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) July 6, 2023

Golfers Min Woo Lee and Daniel Hiller were enjoying Headingley.

Taking it all in at the #Ashes 🏏@Minwoo27lee and last week's champion @_danielhillier enjoying their time at Headingley 🍻 https://t.co/w9Nnwx46M1 pic.twitter.com/Ve74GYgMg8 — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) July 6, 2023

Tennis

Liam Broady enjoyed his big win.

Thank you for all the support 😭 I want to reply to everybody but my phone has gone absolutely mad. Come onnnn 😭 😭. Going to enjoy the win for the rest of the eve then ready to go again for third round tomorrow. What a day — Liam Broady (@Liambroady) July 6, 2023

Boxing

AJ versus Whyte was announced.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles was excited to get back into action.

sorry I’ve been a little MIA since the announcement 🤍 I’m overwhelmed with all of your messages, support & love! excited to get back out on the competition floor! XOXO 🫶🏾 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 5, 2023

Cycling

Geraint Thomas was unimpressed by the weather in the Pyrenees.