Katie Boulter ‘to have a swing and go for it’ against Elena Rybakina

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Katie Boulter ‘to have a swing and go for it’ against Elena Rybakina

By Press Association
Katie Boulter celebrates victory over Viktoriya Tomova (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Katie Boulter celebrates victory over Viktoriya Tomova (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Katie Boulter says she will have nothing to lose when she gets a shot at defending champion Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon.

The British number one is through to the third round for the second consecutive year after a 6-0 3-6 6-3 win over Viktoriya Tomova, and will meet last year’s winner, probably on Centre Court, on Saturday.

“I think it’s a super great opportunity for me. I’ve got nothing to lose. She’s clearly the defending champion for a reason,” said British number one Boulter.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Four – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Boulter is through to the third round again (Victoria Jones/PA)

“I’m going to have a swing and go for it. I’ve got a lot of tennis behind me. It’s time for me to test my skills against an incredible champion.”

Boulter looked set to breeze through her second-round match against Bulgarian Tomova after wrapping up the first set in 27 minutes.

But the 26-year-old from Leicester put her family, as well as boyfriend and men’s 15th seed Alex De Minaur, through the wringer when Tomova hit back to take the second and level the match.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Four – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The defending champion awaits in round three (Victoria Jones/PA)

“Do my family get nervous? I don’t know. I’m sure they do,” added Boulter. “My grandpa spends a lot of time actually cramping with nerves. When I see him walk off, I know he’s struggling!

“Obviously I’ve kind of been in their shoes a little bit more watching Alex. I hate every minute of it because it is so stressful.”

Back-to-back net cords helped Boulter break for 2-0 in the decider and after that second-set wobble, she regained her composure and asserted herself on the contest once more.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Four – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Alex De Minaur lent his support (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Boulter serve was back on song, but she needed to come out on the right end of an epic 24-shot rally before converting a third match point with her 36th winner to complete a fine victory.

“I think I’m playing really well. I’ve played a lot of matches on the grass. I feel very comfortable,” she said.

“It’s always a tough match on grass when you’re playing people like I am today. They’re going to come back at you with a lot more trouble. I have to find ways to win.

“A lot of it is my self-belief. A lot of matches I’ve really drawn from recently to help me get over the line. I definitely did that again today, as well as the British crowd.”

More from Press and Journal

2 April 2022. Rothes FC, Mackessack Park, Rothes, Moray, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Rothes FC and Fraserburgh FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Grant Campbell celebrates scoring for Fraserburgh
Grant Campbell comes out of retirement to make sensational Fraserburgh return
Tiree Music Festival has been cancelled. Image: TMF.
Tiree Music Festival cancelled due to 'extreme weather'
Photos from Scotland's World Cup qualifying encounter with Netherlands at Queens Sports Club Bulawayo. Bas de Leede of Netherlands, right, plays a shot as Matthew Cross of Scotland keeps wicket. Photos courtesy of ICC
Scotland miss out on Cricket World Cup on net run-rate after Dutch defeat
The grand Statsraad Lehmkuhl is a stunning three-masted barque
Three Tall Ships to sail into Port of Aberdeen this month
Piper's ;lament at Piper Alpha service.
Gallery: Memorial held in Aberdeen to mark 35th anniversary of Piper Alpha disaster
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A lonely widow has lost her life savings to a fraudster who pretended to be the chief executive of an offshore firm - using photos of an American actor. The fake North Sea boss, who called himself Robert Vincent, began catfishing the 91-year-old pensioner from Ontario, Canada, via Instagram more than a year ago. He claimed to feature in sent images of Peter Marc Jacobson, a television producer who created The Nanny and also appeared in episodes of Beverly Hills 90210 and Dynasty Picture shows; Fake Robert Vincent (Peter Marc Jacobson) and the Armada platform in the North Sea. N/A. Supplied by Romance fraud victim/Harbour Energy group Date; Unknown
Fake North Sea boss drained widow’s life savings in scam using US sitcom creator's…
White-tailed eagle
Rare white-tailed eagle visits 20 National Trust for Scotland sites in three months
Peterhead signing Arran Smith. Image: Peterhead FC.
Peterhead sign former Aberdeen academy player Arran Smith
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jay McIntosh was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh Picture shows; Jay McIntosh. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Attempted murderer jailed after night of brutal violence in Buckie
Keith Watson said he thoroughly enjoyed his five years with Ross County. Image: SNS Group
Ex-captain Keith Watson reflects on his five seasons at Ross County