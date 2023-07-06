Republic of Ireland sweating on fitness of Katie McCabe ahead of World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Republic of Ireland sweating on fitness of Katie McCabe ahead of World Cup

By Press Association
The Republic of Ireland are sweating on the World Cup fitness of injured captain Katie McCabe (Brian Lawless/PA)
The Republic of Ireland are sweating on the World Cup fitness of injured captain Katie McCabe (Brian Lawless/PA)

Vera Pauw says Republic of Ireland must wait to discover the extent of the injury that captain Katie McCabe suffered only two weeks before their opening World Cup game.

Arsenal player McCabe rolled her ankle during the first half of the 3-0 Dublin defeat to France as Ireland received a painful World Cup send-off.

McCabe had to be substituted after 29 minutes and Republic manager Pauw admitted they now have to play a waiting game ahead of their World Cup opener against tournament hosts Australia on July 20.

Republic of Ireland v France – Women’s International Friendly – Tallaght Stadium
Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe applauds the fans as she leaves the field injured during the friendly defeat to France (Brian Lawless/PA)

“It’s an ankle injury, she rolled over, she stepped off the foot of the opponent and we can’t say anything now,” Pauw told RTE after Ireland were picked apart after making a promising start at the Tallaght Stadium.

“We’ll see how it goes but hopefully it will not be too bad.

“Katie was fantastic on the pitch and you miss that. It definitely changed the game, we were in control (until the injury).

“You can not blame the one coming on. Issy (Atkinson) did really well but Katie is extraordinary and of course you miss that immensely.”

Ireland should have been ahead after 11 minutes when Kyra Carusa finished Sinead Farrelly’s flick on.

The goal was ruled out for offside despite television replays showing that Carusa had timed her run perfectly.

With no VAR to correct the decision, France – ranked fifth in the world and 17 places higher than Ireland – made the most of their good fortune after McCabe had left the action.

Maelle Lakrar and Eugenie Le Sommer struck in first-half stoppage time, and the former sealed matters with a powerful header just after the hour mark.

Republic of Ireland v France – Women’s International Friendly – Tallaght Stadium
Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan takes a selfie with fans before leaving for the World Cup in Australia (Brian Lawless/PA)

Pauw said: “We were all so proud and it was such a shame in two minutes that we had individual mistakes.

“That is why we play these games, France is one of the candidates to become world champions.

“You could see the difference in quality and we know that. We’re not there but it’s a very good exercise.

“You learn from playing this level and from these little details that you have to be better.”

