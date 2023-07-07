Andy Murray returns to finish halted match in star-studded Centre Court line-up

Andy Murray will return to Centre Court trying to finish the job in his second-round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The two-time champion was two sets to one up against the Greek fifth seed when play was halted at around 10.40pm on Thursday night.

His addition to the line-up makes it a bumper day of action, with the British number one, men’s and women’s number ones and the player who has won more grand slam titles than anyone else also playing.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead at Friday’s play.

More Murray mayhem

Andy Murray went down injured on set point but was able to see it out (Victoria Jones/PA)

All eyes will be on how Andy Murray pulls up in the morning after the injury scare he suffered in the penultimate point of Thursday night’s action.

On set point, the 36-year-old went down screaming when trying to change direction before picking himself up and delivering an unreturnable serve that put him 2-1 up.

The match referee then decided it was too late to start a fourth set, meaning Murray and Tsitsipas must return on Friday afternoon to finish with the Scot leading 6-7 (3) 7-6 (2) 6-4.

Centre’s golden ticket

Centre Court ticket holders get a bumper day of action on Friday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

People with Centre Court tickets will be wondering how they got so lucky as they could hardly have picked a better line-up.

With the bonus of Murray finishing his match with Tsitsipas, those gracing Wimbledon’s main show court on Friday boast a combined 34 grand slam singles titles.

Carlos Alcaraz, who felt sidelined when he could not play on Centre Court in front of Roger Federer on Tuesday, opens against Alexandre Muller before Murray returns to finish his match.

Then women’s top seed Iga Swiatek will play Petra Martic before the headline act between Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka closes a thrilling day’s action.

Match of the day

"Don't tell me the score" 😅@stanwawrinka is happy and excited by the challenge to face Novak Djokovic on grass for the first time 🌱#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/V3NZeCYRpD — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2023

One of the big rivalries of the last 15 years is reignited on Centre Court as defending champion Djokovic faces Wawrinka in the third round.

The pair have fought it out on the biggest stage over the years with two of Wawrinka’s three grand slam titles coming after beating Djokovic in the final, most memorably in a stunning performance at the French Open in 2015.

But injury has taken its toll on the Swiss in recent years and he is no longer competing at the same level as Djokovic, who has almost got better with age.

Wawrinka has given himself “zero” chance of winning Wimbledon but he will have plenty of support on Centre Court as he eyes a huge upset.

Brit watch

(PA graphics)

Along with Murray’s match to a finish, Cameron Norrie finally returns to action as he looks for a knockout blow in his second-round match with Chris Eubanks.

The British number one has not been on court since Tuesday due to rain delays so he will be at least rested for his Court One bout with the American.

And Liam Broady will look to follow up his stunning win over fourth seed Casper Ruud when he faces former semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov on Court Two.

Order of play

Carlos Alcaraz will open Centre Court (Victoria Jones/PA)

Centre Court

Carlos Alcaraz v Alexandre Muller

Andy Murray v Stefanos Tsitsipas

Iga Swiatek v Petra Martic

Novak Djokovic v Stan Wawrinka

Court One

Aryna Sabalenka v Varvara Gracheva

Cameron Norrie v Chris Eubanks

Ons Jabeur v Bai Zhuoxuan

Other British singles

Liam Broady v Denis Shapovalov (Court 2)

Weather

Here's all the detail about what you can expect from Friday's weather with the #4cast ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6S4WTwrwCE — Met Office (@metoffice) July 6, 2023

Sunny, with highs of 28C.