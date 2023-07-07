Middlesbrough complete signing of A-League duo Tom Glover and Sam Silvera

Middlesbrough have completed a double swoop for Melbourne City keeper Tom Glover and Central Coast Mariners midfielder Sam Silvera.

Both free agent Glover, 25, and 22-year-old Silvera, who has joined for an undisclosed fee, have signed three-year deals at the Riverside Stadium.

Glover, an A-League title winner in 2020-21, was on the opposing side as Silvera’s Mariners took the prize at the end of last season.

He will provide competition for Liam Roberts and Sol Brynn and plug the gap left by Zack Steffen following his return to Manchester City after last season’s loan spell.

A product of Tottenham’s Academy, Glover did not make a senior appearance for the North London club before moving back home to Melbourne in August 2019 after loan spells with Central Coast Mariners and Helsingborg.

He has represented his country at Under-23s level and was part of the Socceroos squad at the Tokyo Olympics, and although he was called into the senior party for last month’s friendly Against Argentina, he is yet to make a first appearance.

Glover found himself in the headlines in December 2022 when he was rushed to hospital with concussion and lacerations after being struck with a metal bucket in a pitch invasion during the derby clash with Melbourne Victory.

London-born Silvera, who has also turned out for Australia’s Under-23s, scored eight goals and provided five assists in his club’s title drive.