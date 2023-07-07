James Brown makes Ross County switch

Ross County have announced the signing of James Brown on a two-year deal from English Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

The 25-year-old Irish full-back started his career with Shelbourne before signing for Drogheda Utd, gaining promotion to the Irish Premier Division in 2020 as captain.

Brown signed for Blackburn in 2022, making his full debut for them on the final day of the 21/22 season against Birmingham City, before gaining further experience on loan at both Stockport County and Doncaster Rovers last season.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay told the club’s official website: “I am delighted to bring James Brown to the club.

“He has played in excess of 150 games and been a captain and a leader of the clubs he has been at.

“He brings a wealth of experience to the club and can operate in a number of positions on the right hand side.

“We have been monitoring him for some time, both in Ireland and in the English leagues, and we are delighted to be able to see what he can do in the SPFL.”