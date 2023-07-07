Max Verstappen dominates first practice at Silverstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Max Verstappen dominates first practice at Silverstone

By Press Association
Max Verstappen has a commanding lead in the world championship (David Davies/PA)
Max Verstappen has a commanding lead in the world championship (David Davies/PA)

A dominant Max Verstappen set the practice pace in the first running of the weekend at the British Grand Prix.

The double world champion, a winner at seven of the opening nine rounds of a one-sided campaign, finished nearly half-a-second clear of Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

Lewis Hamilton managed only 12th in front of his home supporters, two places ahead of fellow Briton George Russell in the other Mercedes.

Alex Albon was an impressive third for Williams with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso fourth. Charles Leclerc finished fifth for Ferrari.

Verstappen has already established a commanding 81-point lead in his pursuit of a hat-trick of world championships.

The Dutch driver cruised to the chequered flag a week ago at Red Bull’s home race in Austria, and he will head into the remainder of the weekend as the driver to beat following an emphatic start at a sun-cooked Silverstone.

Verstappen pulled on the speediest soft tyres with a dozen minutes to go and crossed the line 0.448 seconds ahead of Perez in the other Red Bull.

British Grand Prix 2023 – Practice Day – Silverstone
Max Verstappen was well ahead in first practice (David Davies/PA)

Hamilton has won seven of the last 10 races staged at Silverstone, but the seven-time world champion will have to upset the odds to add to his tally on Sunday.

The 38-year-old finished a distant 1.1 sec adrift of Verstappen and was on the radio complaining about the bouncing in his upgraded Mercedes machine.

Russell was also on the intercom to bemoan his unruly Mercedes, ending the one-hour running a tenth back from Hamilton.

However, neither Hamilton nor Russell posted a lap on the fastest soft compound.

Nyck de Vries is under pressure to keep his seat with AlphaTauri and the rookie Dutchman was the only driver to fall off the road in practice.

De Vries spun into the gravel at Turn 7 but was able to keep his car going through the sand trap before returning to his garage.

Despite the threat of action from Just Stop Oil protesters, the first running passed off without incident.

However, F1 bosses, Silverstone and Northamptonshire Police remain on high alert that a protest could yet disrupt the three days of running, with 480,000 people anticipated to pass through the gates this weekend.

More from Press and Journal

SSEN plans to build a new power line from Caithness to Beauly
After marine protection area climbdown, let's now look at pylons say campaigners
Last season's GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup winners Banks O' Dee, who will start this year's competition at home to Forres Mechanics in the first round.
GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup: Full draw for preliminary and first round
Davy Macpherson, his son David and friend Laurence at Tiree Music Festival. Image: Davy Macpherson.
'We travelled 150 miles for Tiree Music Festival but refuse to let cancellation dampen…
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie pictured at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Captain Graeme Shinnie's ability to 'run the dressing room' will be vital in Aberdeen's…
New ticket machines have appeared at Rose Street Retail Park car park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Voluntary Highland parking charges pull in £165k in two years
Keeper Joe Lewis has called time on seven years at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Revealed: Keeper Joe Lewis explains his decision to leave Aberdeen
Tolbooth Museum in Aberdeen
Aberdeen's historic Tolbooth Museum to be given new lease of life with £1.36m repairs
James Brown following his move to Ross County. Image: Ross County FC
Ross County sign 'leader' James Brown from Blackburn Rovers
Aberdeen beach is great for a day out. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
11 free things to do in Aberdeen during the summer holidays
Orkney Norway
Do Orcadians really want to join Norway? The county's honorary Norwegian Consul talks about…