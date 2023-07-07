It was time for a change: Luke Cowan-Dickie completes move to Sale from Exeter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

It was time for a change: Luke Cowan-Dickie completes move to Sale from Exeter

By Press Association
England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie has joined Sale from Exeter (Steven Paston/PA)
England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie has joined Sale from Exeter (Steven Paston/PA)

Luke Cowan-Dickie says he was ready for change after completing his move from Exeter to Sale.

The 30-year-old England and British and Irish Lions hooker will join up with the Sharks immediately after injury ruled him out of this autumn’s World Cup.

“I’ve been at the same club for 13 years and I felt it was time for a change,” Cowan-Dickie told the official Sale website.

“This is the perfect move for me and I can’t wait to get started.

“I know Jonny (Hill) and Tom (O’Flaherty) from Exeter and they have raved about this club since they came up here.

“They have told me how good the environment, the lads and the coaching team are so it was an easy decision.

“It’s been a long journey trying to get fit and not knowing where I’d be playing but I can already see myself being here for a long time.

“This team reached the (Gallagher Premiership) final last year and speaking to the boys here, they all want to go one better.

“I want to win and I’m confident we can have a successful year.”

Cowan-Dickie made his England debut in 2015 and has gone on to win 41 caps for his country, while representing the Lions on their 2021 tour of South Africa.

He scored 41 tries in 165 appearances for Exeter and had been due to join Top 14 club Montpellier this summer.

But reports from France suggested the deal broke down on medical grounds as Cowan-Dickie worked his way back from ankle surgery.

Sharks director of rugby Alex Sanderson said: “Luke is a fantastic player and we feel really fortunate and happy to have secured him for the foreseeable future.

Sale Sharks v Saracens – Gallagher Premiership – AJ Bell Stadium
Sale Sharks head coach Alex Sanderson believes the arrival of Luke Cowan-Dickie is “really exciting” for last season’s Gallagher Premiership finalists (Nigel French/PA)

“Already it feels like a good match for him and for us, with the type of team we want to be on and off the pitch.

“To be able to bring in an England international and a British and Irish Lion to a squad that’s already as good as this one is really exciting.

“We’re all looking forward to working with someone who’ll bring new ideas. Last year was brilliant but we are always looking to improve.

“The worst thing would be to say ‘nothing changes’ because we did well last year. We have to keep improving and a big part of that is bringing in top quality players like Luke.”

More from Press and Journal

SSEN plans to build a new power line from Caithness to Beauly
After marine protection area climbdown, let's now look at pylons say campaigners
Last season's GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup winners Banks O' Dee, who will start this year's competition at home to Forres Mechanics in the first round.
GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup: Full draw for preliminary and first round
Davy Macpherson, his son David and friend Laurence at Tiree Music Festival. Image: Davy Macpherson.
'We travelled 150 miles for Tiree Music Festival but refuse to let cancellation dampen…
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie pictured at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Captain Graeme Shinnie's ability to 'run the dressing room' will be vital in Aberdeen's…
New ticket machines have appeared at Rose Street Retail Park car park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Voluntary Highland parking charges pull in £165k in two years
Keeper Joe Lewis has called time on seven years at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Revealed: Keeper Joe Lewis explains his decision to leave Aberdeen
Tolbooth Museum in Aberdeen
Aberdeen's historic Tolbooth Museum to be given new lease of life with £1.36m repairs
James Brown following his move to Ross County. Image: Ross County FC
Ross County sign 'leader' James Brown from Blackburn Rovers
Aberdeen beach is great for a day out. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
11 free things to do in Aberdeen during the summer holidays
Orkney Norway
Do Orcadians really want to join Norway? The county's honorary Norwegian Consul talks about…