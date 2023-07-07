Brighton and Villa cleared for Europe after complying with ownership rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brighton and Villa cleared for Europe after complying with ownership rules

By Press Association
Brighton and Aston Villa have been cleared to compete in Europe next season (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Brighton and Aston Villa have been cleared by UEFA to compete in Europe in the coming season after “significant changes” were made to comply with multi-club ownership rules.

UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) had opened proceedings against the Seagulls and Belgian club Union St Gilloise – as well as Villa and Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes – due to a potential conflict with the multi-club ownership rule.

However, UEFA said the CFCB has now accepted the clubs’ admission to European competition.

It found that, as of Friday, none of the clubs, either directly or indirectly, held or dealt in securities or shares of any other club participating in a UEFA club competition, or is a member of any other club.

It found in these cases no one had any power whatsoever or is simultaneously involved, directly or indirectly, in any capacity whatsoever in the management, administration or sporting performance of more than one club, and that no one had control or decisive influence over more than one club in a UEFA club competition.

UEFA said “the significant changes” made “substantially restrict the investors’ influence and decision-making power over more than one club, ensuring compliance with the multi-club ownership rule”.

Union St Gilloise issued a statement on Friday confirming that Brighton chairman and majority owner Tony Bloom’s share in the Belgian club had been reduced to a minority stake, with St Gilloise president Alex Muzio now their majority owner.

Vitoria announced last week that V Sports, the company which owns Villa and is controlled by Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, had reduced its stake in them to 29 per cent.

UEFA said the clubs who had been the subject of proceedings had also agreed not to transfer or loan players to each other, directly or indirectly, until at least September next year, or to enter into any joint technical or commercial agreements or to share scouting database information.

Brighton and Union St Gilloise will compete in the Europa League, while Villa and Vitoria are in the Europa Conference League.

Football Supporters Europe described the admission of the four clubs – along with Toulouse and AC Milan – as a “deeply worrying development”.

“Multi-club ownership is the biggest threat to the integrity of football,” FSE posted on Twitter.

“As MCO structures continue to test the rigidity of the system, governing bodies must adopt firm regulations before the whole game is irremediably compromised.”

