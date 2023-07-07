Long-term Celtic target Marco Tilio delighted to finally join Hoops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Long-term Celtic target Marco Tilio delighted to finally join Hoops

By Press Association
Marco Tilio is delighted to be at Celtic (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Marco Tilio is delighted to be at Celtic (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Celtic new boy Marco Tilio revealed his dream move to Celtic Park was two years in the making.

The 21-year-old Australia winger joined last week from Melbourne City on a five-year deal for a fee reported to be around £1.5million, a record for an outbound transfer made by an Australian club.

Tilio arrived in Glasgow following the departure of Hoops manager and fellow Australian Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham and became the second signing of Brendan Rodgers’ second spell at the club.

Speaking at Celtic Park, the former Sydney FC player said: “I never spoke to Ange but I have spoken to the club for a number of years and they had a plan to track me. They kept tabs on me for a couple of seasons but I don’t know too much.

“For me it’s been about playing football and doing what I can control and that’s on the field. All the other things outside of the football I have never really thought about and I just tried to perform on the field.

“I spoke to the new manager before I signed and he had a great plan for me and for the club and I wanted to be part of that.

“Since I moved to Melbourne City three years ago it was my goal to get to Europe. Here I am with an opportunity that’s presented to myself and I can’t wait to get started.

“The move to Europe has always been on my mind. A couple of weeks ago I knew everything was falling into place and it was amazing for myself because it’s such a big club.

“I couldn’t say no, it was an opportunity that presented itself.

“I spoke to him (Rodgers) before I signed and he said I’m an exciting attacker and he likes to play an attacking brand of football and that’s what I like to do as a player, excite the fans.

“I just love to go forward and make things happen. I hope with this opportunity I have that I can do that.”

Tilio also discussed the move with fellow Australia international Aaron Mooy, who retired from football at the end of the season at the age of 32 after winning a treble with the Hoops, and he is happy to embrace the expectations at Celtic .

He added: “I spoke to Aaron Mooy before I made my decision and being involved with him at the national team a few times.

“He couldn’t speak highly enough of the club and the people at the club and it brought it to my attention that I really wanted to do this.

“It’s going to be massive to try to win back-to-back trebles, that is what the club’s goal is. At Melbourne it was all about winning trophies as well and I have some experience of doing that so I hope I can bring that here.

“It’s a massive bonus playing in the Champions League. It’s a dream and to be part of a team that’s going into that tournament is amazing and hopefully I can present myself on that stage too.”

