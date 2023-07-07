Support for Edwin van der Sar and Lionesses arrive – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 7.

Football

Thoughts were with Edwin van der Sar.

On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain. He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition. Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking… pic.twitter.com/M7jKs5TBB9 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 7, 2023

Ed is a fighter 👊🏽❤️Our thoughts are with the Van Der Sar family! pic.twitter.com/ve78EXfiOy — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 7, 2023

Sending all our love and strength to you, Edwin. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5o276ITxbn — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 7, 2023

Everyone at Fulham Football Club wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We're thinking of you. 🤍 https://t.co/7UsHC407Hc — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 7, 2023

England’s players arrived in Australia ahead of the Women’s World Cup.

Harry Kane wished England Under-21s luck ahead of their final.

Good luck to the U21s tomorrow!Bring it home! 🦁🦁🦁 https://t.co/CQlnzueadj — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 7, 2023

Wilfried Zaha’s life was complete.

Pre-season training has well and truly begun.

Familiar faces hit the training pitch 📸 pic.twitter.com/lIFkDyKXmL — Premier League (@premierleague) July 7, 2023

A moment of magic from new Southampton manager Russell Martin.

Take a bow, boss 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/0JvxpdOU1E — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 7, 2023

Ruben Dias was enjoying his break.

Keep close the people that help you be the best version of yourself. Always a pleasure Ibiza! 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/7mB6617B2c — Rúben Dias (@rubendias) July 7, 2023

Bernardo Silva was impressed.

THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BRIDE EVER! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/k1Qautu1FH — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) July 7, 2023

John Terry was gutted to see his former team-mate leave Chelsea.

What a great man & what a player @cesarazpi Loved & Adored by every player that shared the pitch with you.You will be a big miss both on the pitch & off of it, I’m gutted to see it leave.Good Luck mate LEGEND 💙👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pM7n3qW1N7 — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) July 7, 2023

Trevoh Chalobah felt a similar way.

Glad to have shared this special and unforgettable moment with you Azpi. All the best Legend 💙©️ pic.twitter.com/ZeamtFi4sc — Trevoh Chalobah (@TrevohChalobah) July 7, 2023

Cricket

Former captain Michael Vaughan had his say on England’s Ashes performance.

13 out of the last 24 wickets the Aussie seamers have taken have fallen to Englands pull shots .. I will give them a clue .. it’s not working .. #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 7, 2023

Gary Lineker knows his cricket.

Broad gets Warner for the 500th time. A new record. I’m exaggerating…a bit. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 7, 2023

KP was optimistic.

Scores get close to level, ENGLAND can win this Test. Not seen an Australian team blown away so easily by an England fast bowler(Wood). He is the difference! #Ashes — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 7, 2023

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr remembered his late brother.

Can’t believe it’s already been 2 years today since you passed. Big bro misses you everyday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X3vYyaBVe3 — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) July 7, 2023

Rugby league

The Canberra Raiders players gave a nod to a controversial Ashes moment during their try celebration.

And Australian snooker star Neil Robertson enjoyed a twist in the tale…

Hahaha! That is a classic😂😂😂 https://t.co/LXSQ0KVe13 — Neil Robertson (@nr147) July 7, 2023

but also made a point about the standard of cricket in the series.