I got outplayed – Cameron Norrie knocked out of Wimbledon by Chris Eubanks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

I got outplayed – Cameron Norrie knocked out of Wimbledon by Chris Eubanks

By Press Association
Cameron Norrie exited in the second round (John Walton/PA)
Cameron Norrie exited in the second round (John Walton/PA)

Cameron Norrie admitted he was well beaten after suffering a second-round knockout to Chris Eubanks at Wimbledon.

The British number one was left dazed by American Eubanks’ powerful hitting and his haymaker of a serve in a punishing 6-3 3-6 6-2 7-6 (3) defeat.

“I think credit to Chris on that one. He played unbelievable. Served well. Came out, was hitting the ball huge. Didn’t miss at all,” said Norrie.

Cameron Norrie is heading home from Wimbledon
Cameron Norrie is heading home from Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I got outplayed. I couldn’t really get into the match how I wanted. Wasn’t feeling the ball that well today.

“I fought as hard as I could. I came up against someone who was really confident. He played great. So he definitely deserved to win the match. I told him that. Everything went his way today, and he deserved it.

“He completely took the racket out of my hand today. I did what I could, but it wasn’t enough.”

The first 20 points of the contest all went with serve, including nine aces, seven from the arm of Eubanks.

Chris Eubanks celebrates his victory over Cameron Norrie
Chris Eubanks celebrates his victory over Cameron Norrie (John Walton/PA)

And it was the world number 43 who landed the first blow, breaking Norrie to love on his way to taking the opening set.

Norrie, the 12th seed and a semi-finalist last year, had barely laid a glove on his opponent, winning just three points on the Eubanks serve.

But the South African-born southpaw hauled himself off the canvas and secured an early break in the second set to level the match.

However, Norrie has looked ring-rusty in recent months and Eubanks, a grass-court title-winner in Mallorca in June, took advantage by breaking twice for the third set.

Eubanks dropped his guard in the fourth, losing his serve to love, but he hit back for 4-4 to leave Norrie on the ropes.

Norrie survived a match point on serve when a Eubanks forehand thudded into the net.

But Eubanks was too strong in the tie-break, a quick one-two of a booming forehand and delicate volley leaving Norrie out for the count.

“It’s the biggest win of my career, no question, by far,” said the 27-year-old.

Cameron Norrie was beaten by an inspired opponent
Cameron Norrie was beaten by an inspired opponent (John Walton/PA)

“Considering the moment, considering the stage, who I was playing, where I played him. By far the biggest win of my career.”

Prior to his Mallorca win, Eubanks had texted former grand slam champion Kim Clisters, saying grass was “the stupidest surface to play tennis on”.

He added: “That’s a very different person now, I can tell you that much. I’m loving the grass right now. That person who texted Kim was not too high on it. Very different.”

More from Press and Journal

Members of the British Legion Riders Club are hosting a 112-mile memorial ride this weekend in memory of former honorary member David Sansum. Image: Marie Sansum.
Inverness family pay tribute to 'much-loved son' as bikers hold 112-mile memorial ride
Graduates hold their scrolls with pride. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gallery: Final day of Robert Gordon University graduations
'Maid of Glencoul', the Corran ferry running across the Corran Narrows between Nether Lochaber and Ardgour on the other side of the water.
Corran Ferry crossings recommence following latest wave of disruption
TS Royalist
Aberdeen Sea Cadets preparing to set sail on tall ship adventure
Crowds stand outside Inverness Bus Station as they wait for their bus connection.
Woman 'visibly shaken' after bus crashes into Inverness bus stance
Jessie Clark laughing in a red dress while sitting on a bright red scooter.
Aberdeen mod celebrates 100th birthday with new shiny red scooter
The Scotland Women's National Team are set to be among those surveyed by the SFA on trans females playing women's football. Image: SNS.
Rachel Corsie: Why I am happy for trans women to be included in women’s…
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City.
Ross Draper looking to finalise two Elgin City loan deals in coming week
Proceeds from Peat & Diesel's show in the Barrowlands will go to making sure Outer Hebrides athletes get to Guernsey. Photo: WIIGA
'Incredible generosity': Peat and Diesel support local athletes to the tune of more than…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Bryan Collum from Airdrie Pleads guilty to Being in possession of three hundred thousand Pounds (?300.000) worth of cannabis and cocaine. He asked for bail at Edinburgh high court and got it so he could go home and prepare his young daughter for life without him before he receives a custodial sentence Picture shows; Bryan Collum appeared at The High Court in Edinburgh . N/A. Supplied by Matthew Donnelly/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Cocaine dealer freed on bail to 'prepare' his daughter for jail sentence