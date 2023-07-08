It’s showtime – Rhiannon Roberts wants Wales to prove themselves in USA send-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It’s showtime – Rhiannon Roberts wants Wales to prove themselves in USA send-off

By Press Association
Rhiannon Roberts is looking forward to Wales’ test against World Cup holders the United States (Nick Potts/PA)
Rhiannon Roberts wants Wales to embrace “the show” as part of the United States’ Women’s World Cup send-off in California.

Wales have made a 5,000-mile trip to take on the reigning World Cup holders and four-time champions in what will be a colourful occasion at San Jose’s PayPal Park.

“We’re looking forward to the show and the way that they’re going to deliver everything,” Wales defender Roberts said ahead of Sunday’s meeting with the world’s number one ranked side.

“But we’re also looking forward to testing ourselves against the best in the world.

“If you play better teams you’re going to get better yourselves and, because we’re in the top league of the Nations League, we’ll be playing the best there as well. Sunday is a good place to start.”

Wales have made great strides over recent years and narrowly missed out on making a first major tournament appearance at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Gemma Grainger’s side have regrouped after losing a World Cup play-off final to Switzerland to a last-minute goal and return to competitive action in September, with Denmark, Iceland and Germany for Nations League company.

Roberts said: “We don’t see ourselves as the underdogs anymore. We’ve known for years that we can compete against the big nations.

USA v Netherlands – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 – Final – Stade de Lyon
The United States will be defending the World Cup trophy they won four years ago in Australia later this month (PA)

“Yes, it’s taken a little bit of time, but we’ve always had that belief we can do well against big nations. This is another learning curve for us before our Nations League matches.”

Tottenham midfielder Angharad James will lead Wales in the absence of Chelsea’s Sophie Ingle, who is suspended after being sent off in the April draw with Portugal.

But Wales expect to have Jess Fishlock, their most capped player, available even though the 36-year-old midfielder is set to play for her American club OL Reign in Florida just 45 hours before the California clash.

“She’ll probably run off the plane to play,” said Roberts.

“That’s something Jess would do. She’d rock up and say she’s good to play.”

Wales v Northern Ireland – Women’s International Friendly – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales veteran Jess Fishlock is set to play for club and country in the space of 45 hours (Nick Potts/PA)

Roberts’ five-year spell at Liverpool came to an end this summer and the 32-year-old will play for Spanish club Real Betis next season.

She said: “I was ready to leave Liverpool and I did have offers to stay in the UK.

“But I fancied a new challenge and my husband was managing in Gibraltar.

“So that’s why I was looking at clubs in Spain, especially the southern side of Spain. He’s come home now so that’s fun!

“Betis is a massive club and Seville is a beautiful city. It’s a different culture and a different language, one I’m really looking forward to learning.”

