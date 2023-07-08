Tottenham Supporters’ Trust criticise ‘excessive’ rise in ticket prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tottenham Supporters’ Trust criticise ‘excessive’ rise in ticket prices

By Press Association
Tottenham Supporters' Trust has criticised a rise in match day ticket prices (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tottenham Supporters’ Trust has criticised a rise in match day ticket prices (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust has criticised the club’s plan to increase match day ticket prices for the 2023-24 season.

Spurs announced in April that season-ticket prices would be frozen for the forthcoming campaign, the second year in a row they had kept prices the same with the cost-of-living crisis cited as a reason behind the decision.

However, the supporters’ trust has revealed they were told on Friday about an increase in match day tickets that is due to be brought in for the upcoming season while there is now set to be six Category A fixtures, the most expensive ticket, with Newcastle bumped up from Category B.

In addition to describing the increase as “excessive”, THST expressed their frustration over a lack of dialogue with the club.

Tottenham froze season ticket prices for the upcoming campaign
Tottenham froze season ticket prices for the upcoming campaign (John Walton/PA)

“We are aware of the club’s plans to increase match day ticket prices for the 2023/24 season. Our ticketing team was informed of the plans to increase match day pricing on Friday morning,” a statement from the supporters’ trust read.

“The club is aware THST lobbied for a price freeze on all match day pricing and, having been informed this (Friday) morning, we along with the wider fanbase have been told rather than consulted. This must change if dialogue is to happen and supporter input is genuinely desired.

“The club knows this is something THST cannot support and we feel an increase of this magnitude is excessive.

“Our match tickets are already amongst the most expensive in the Premier League and fans should not have to dig further into their pockets when they are already seeing their living standards squeezed by the cost-of-living crisis.

“Whilst we recognise the increased operational costs and lack of European revenue for this coming season, we believe there are other ways the club can generate this lost revenue. This burden should never be pushed on to match-going supporters.”

The PA news agency approached Tottenham for comment and a club spokesperson said: “We are fully aware of the current rising cost of living – and as such are one of only three Premier League clubs to freeze Season Ticket prices for the coming season.

“Our match ticket prices are comparable to other London clubs, with a wide range of price points available for fans to choose from.”

Meanwhile, Spurs captain Hugo Lloris’ future at the club remains uncertain despite being present for the first week of training under new boss Ange Postecoglou.

Lloris has spent 11 seasons at Tottenham but made clear last month his desire to try a new challenge, with only 12 months left on his current contract.

The futures of Harry Kane (left) and Hugo Lloris are subject of speculation
The futures of Harry Kane (left) and Hugo Lloris are subject of speculation (Joe Giddens/PA)

Spurs fly out for their pre-season tour of Perth, Bangkok and Singapore on Friday and a decision will need to be made over whether captain Lloris is part of the travelling party given interest from Inter Milan.

Tottenham are open to selling Lloris for the right offer and an agreement could even be reached to terminate his terms a year early, the PA news agency understands.

If Lloris was not to travel on Spurs’ pre-season tour, vice-captain Harry Kane may be asked to take on captaincy duties.

Kane will return to training next week after time off following his involvement in England’s qualifiers at the start of June.

Speculation over his future continues to intensify with only a year left on his deal, but PA understands Tottenham have offered the forward a new contract that is an increase on his current £200,000-a-week terms.

While Kane is yet to make a decision on the contract, Spurs’ stance remains the same with their star striker not for sale despite Bayern Munich’s growing interest.

Tottenham Supporters’ Trust has criticised a rise in match day ticket prices (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tottenham Supporters’ Trust has criticised a rise in match day ticket prices (Zac Goodwin/PA)
