Ben Pearson completes permanent move to Stoke from Bournemouth

By Press Association
Ben Pearson has completed a permanent move to Stoke following last season’s loan spell (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ben Pearson has completed a permanent move to Stoke following last season's loan spell (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ben Pearson has set his sights on helping Stoke move up the Championship pecking order after leaving Bournemouth and signing a four-year contract at the bet365 Stadium.

Pearson spent the second half of last season on loan with Stoke, reuniting with his former manager at Preston, Alex Neil, and making 14 appearances.

Stoke stumbled to the end of the season, failing to win any of their last seven matches as they finished 16th, nine points clear of the relegation places.

Pearson, who was part of the Bournemouth side that earned promotion from the Championship, said the opportunity to continue working under Neil was a big factor in his desire to make his move to Stoke permanent, and he believes the manager can help them make big strides next term.

“From the end of last season, I have held a desire to return here, and I am glad that the opportunity has now materialised for me,” Pearson said on the club website.

“I think the manager has a trust in me and what I can deliver on the pitch for him in terms of my consistency, work rate and execution of the gameplan.

“That trust is reciprocated and I firmly believe he has a playing style and methods that will be successful in the Championship… I know we can improve significantly on last season.”

Stoke technical director Ricky Martin said completing a permanent deal for the graduate of Manchester United’s academy had been central to their recruitment plans.

“Bringing Ben back to the club on a permanent basis was a priority in our recruitment this summer,” he said.

“He knows what it takes to win in the Championship having been successful with Preston and Bournemouth. He also thrives off working with Alex and is well suited to the high tempo football we want to play.”

