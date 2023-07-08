Katarina Johnson-Thompson eyes podium return on world stage after injury battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Katarina Johnson-Thompson eyes podium return on world stage after injury battle

By Press Association
Katarina Johnson-Thompson was fourth in the 100m hurdles in Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA).
Katarina Johnson-Thompson was fourth in the 100m hurdles in Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA).

Katarina Johnson-Thompson has targeted a stunning podium return at the World Championships.

The 2019 world heptathlon champion ran a season’s best of 13.34 seconds to come fourth in the 100m hurdles at the British Championships on Saturday.

It was her best time in the hurdles in four years, having struggled to recapture her form since a ruptured Achilles in late 2020.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson (right) in action in the 100m hurdles
Katarina Johnson-Thompson (right) in action in the 100m hurdles (Martin Rickett/PA).

She fought back to reach the Olympics less than nine months later, but a calf injury in the 200m ruined her heptathlon chances in Tokyo.

Johnson-Thompson, who defended her Commonwealth title last year, came second at the Hypo-Meeting in Gotzis in May and believes she can challenge for medals at the World Championships in Hungary next month.

“That’s my goal for sure. My heptathlon’s been off a little bit this year and it’s going to be tough to get a medal. All I can do is build and build,” she said.

“Paris (next year’s Olympics) is my ultimate goal, but it’s good to have this, there’s more time to get back to, hopefully, the 2019 buzz and get that consistency.

“I’m glad we’ve got a dress rehearsal before next year. I do want to do well. It’s not just a year I’m going to write off as a journey to there. Doing well this year is all part of my preparations for Paris.

“That’s a time I haven’t run in four years. I’m very very happy with that. It’s the best I’ve run outside of a heptathlon. My top 10 times apart from the ninth (13.39) have all been heptathlons.

“I know I’ve had good work and it’s now about getting it out on to the track. I’m very pragmatic. I actually want to see it before I can say I’m in a good place. I feel I’m finally getting the good times now that I’ve been doing in training.”

The 30-year-old is planning to compete in the shot put and 200m at the Manchester Regional Arena on Sunday, having finished behind winner Cindy Sember in the 100m hurdles.

Before the Olympics were postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, Johnson-Thompson was expected to challenge Belgium’s Olympic and world champion Nafi Thiam for gold.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson
Injury ended Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s hopes at the Tokyo Olympics (Joe Giddens/PA).

Her fight to return to the top has been long, but she is finally happy again after losing motivation.

“It wasn’t so much slipping away, just like I didn’t want it. In 2020 and 2021 it was injuries, it’s not in my control,” she said.

“What’s the point if you can just have an Achilles rupture like that with no warning? It definitely took me a lot of time to get over the injury in particular, and Tokyo. I feel I’m finally starting to get that consistency back now and that joy.

“I just want to be in the race, that’s the enjoyment. Getting on the track and thinking ‘I could’. But last year I got on the track and I was like, ‘I’m not’.”

