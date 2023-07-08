James Trafford’s last-gasp penalty save earns England Under-21s Euro glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Trafford’s last-gasp penalty save earns England Under-21s Euro glory

By Press Association
England players celebrate with the trophy (PA).
England players celebrate with the trophy (PA).

James Trafford saved a stoppage-time penalty to earn England European Under-21 Championship glory for the first time in 39 years as they edged past Spain.

The Burnley goalkeeper repelled Abel Ruiz’s spot-kick, awarded after a VAR review in the sixth minute of added time, and then kept out substitute Aimar Oroz’s follow-up at the end of a pulsating contest at the Batumi Arena in Georgia.

In the process, he became the first man to keep six clean sheets at the finals to help his side claim glory courtesy of a 1-0 victory, having not conceded a single goal at the tournament.

Liverpool Curtis Jones’ had earlier given England, playing in front of senior boss Gareth Southgate, the lead in first-half stoppage time when he deflected Cole Palmer’s free-kick past keeper Arnau Tenas.

A third title and a first since 1984 was delivered on a dramatic evening in Georgia which saw England coach Ashley Cole and one of his Spanish counterparts, as well as substituted midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and Spain’s Antonio Blanco, sent off on the sidelines.

Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon made his presence felt early on, cutting inside from Emile Smith Rowe’s pass to force Tenas into a fifth-minute save, with Palmer unable to convert the rebound, then turning smartly and crossing unselfishly to hand Gibbs-White a tap-in, had it not been for defender Jon Pacheco’s intervention.

The Spanish response was concerted as Manchester City’s Sergio Gomez and Braga striker Ruiz brought their influence to bear.

England celebrate taking the lead
England celebrate taking the lead (PA).

Trafford was sent sprawling across his goal by Alex Baena’s 16th-minute strike before defender Aitor Paredes glanced Gomez’s corner across goal, with Ruiz unable to reach the ball before it ran out of play.

England, who had been guilty of repeatedly surrendered possession cheaply, started to fire, Palmer warming Tenas’ hands with a well-struck 25-yard drive and defender Levi Colwill heading Palmer’s free-kick against a post with the keeper beaten.

But the Manchester City man played a key role as the deadlock was broken on the stroke of half-time. After Palmer had been tripped by club-mate Gomez, Jones, making a nuisance of himself in front of the defensive wall, unwittingly deflected his free-kick past the helpless Tenas.

Colwill and Oihan Sancet were booked and England coach Cole and one of his Spanish counterparts sent off amid a melee in the wake of the goal, but the former Arsenal and Chelsea full-back’s side led at the break.

England goalkeeper James Trafford is congratulated following his penalty save
England goalkeeper James Trafford is congratulated following his penalty save (PA).

Ruiz thought he had levelled within six minutes of the restart, but his bullet header from a Gomez free-kick was correctly ruled offside, although England looked rattled with Spain making a big push in the early stages of the half.

However, they rallied and, with full-back Max Aarons providing another outlet down the left, began the threaten once again and Gibbs-White might have done better from Gordon’s 64th-minute pull-back, with the Spanish stretched.

Tenas kept Spain in it by clawing away Jones’ attempt at the end of a pacy break seconds later and Ruiz should have levelled when he got his head to to Gomez’s 68th-minute cross, but missed the target by inches.

But as the clock ticked towards the 96th minute, Norwegian referee Espen Eskas was advised to take a second look at Colwill’s challenge on Ruiz and ultimately pointed to the spot, but Trafford’s heroics sparked wild English celebrations.

