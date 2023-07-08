Aryna Sabalenka won’t get carried away by reaching second week at Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Aryna Sabalenka won’t get carried away by reaching second week at Wimbledon

By Press Association
Aryna Sabalenka reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for the second time (Victoria Jones/PA)
Aryna Sabalenka reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for the second time (Victoria Jones/PA)

Aryna Sabalenka acknowledged there would only be a “little celebration” for making the second week at Wimbledon this time with her eyes firmly set on another grand slam title.

Australian Open champion Sabalenka marched into the fourth round at the All England Club on Saturday with a routine 6-2 6-3 victory over Moscow-born Anna Blinkova, hitting 30 winners in an 81-minute breeze on Court One.

Second seed Sabalenka is at the top of her game having made it to at least the semi-final stage of her last three grand slams, but it was at Wimbledon two summers ago where she made her big breakthrough at a major.

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates beating Anna Blinkova
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates beating Anna Blinkova (Victoria Jones/PA)

A run to the last four for the current world number two in 2021 was the first time she made the second week at a grand slam and the Belarusian has not looked back since and is focused on lasting the distance on grass this time.

“Yeah, I have really great memories from here. It was my first breakthrough,” Sabalenka said, having missed last year’s tournament due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian players competing due to the war in Ukraine.

“I was very happy two years ago to be able to get to the second week. Yeah, since that I kind of had more belief in myself in the grand slams.

“I don’t think anymore about the second week of the grand slam, you know? I kind of felt a little relief after that breakthrough.

“I’m still happy. It’s still a little celebration because of making the second week, but the goal is to go as far as I can. I’m trying to stay focused.”

Back-to-back aces booked Sabalenka her place in the last-16, after surviving an entertaining 14-minute seventh game of the second set to hold.

The 25-year-old will face another Russian next after Ekaterina Alexandrova, the 21st seed, was the first female winner on day six with a 6-0 6-4 victory over Dalma Galfi on Court 18.

Last year’s Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur survived a scare and a lengthy stoppage due to a wet Centre Court surface to progress into the fourth round with a battling 3-6 6-3 6-4 win over Bianca Andreescu.

Ons Jabeur celebrates her battling victory on Centre Court
Ons Jabeur celebrates her battling victory on Centre Court (Adam Davy/PA)

After Jabeur hit back from losing the first set to level, the Tunisian found herself 3-1 down in the decider, but crucially broke back against the former US Open winner before heavy rain arrived at 7.36pm.

With the Centre Court roof open, the grass surface briefly took a hammering of rain and a 50-minute delay occurred while it was left to dry.

But once play resumed, Jabeur showed her mettle on her first return to the venue since last year’s final.

Two break points were held by the world number six in her first service game after the resumption before she broke to love in the ninth game and sealed her place in round four with an ace.

“I felt like I didn’t play my best today, I wanted to be more aggressive and play my game but I am playing against a grand slam champion,” Jabeur said before admitting to almost asking spectator Billie Jean King for advice mid-match.

“You have to do what you do and Billie was watching so I was going to ask her what should I do. I swear I was going to turn to her.

“Very emotional coming back here after a great final last year. It is one of, if not my favourite court. I love the grass, love the energy and hopefully I can come back and play more matches here.”

The wet weather disrupted some of the early play on Saturday but Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia beat the rain to down Sorana Cirstea 6-2 6-2 on Court Three before a suspension meant there was no time for an on-court interview.

When play did resume in SW19, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova finished the run of qualifier Natalija Stevanovic in straight sets.

Madison Keys, who won the Rothesay International in Eastbourne last week, continued her fine form with a 6-4 6-1 victory over Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk.

More from Press and Journal

Forres Pipe Band enter the arena. Image: Jasperimage.
Thousands turn out for 'amazing show' at 95th Forres Highland Games
Adam Brooks settles in at Caley Thistle after signing a two-year deal after moving on from Celtic. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ex-Celtic starlet Adam Brooks sets high goals with Caley Thistle
Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Boss Ross Draper awaits return of Elgin City's big-hitters
Rescue teams were called to at least five incidents involving paddleboarders on Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Coastguard and lifeboat teams called out to five paddleboard incidents due to wind direction
Kyle Turner, who was among a number of Ross County's new signings to feature in the 2-1 friendly defeat to Queen's Park.
Malky Mackay says new Ross County recruits must match sharpness of last season's play-off…
Inverness striker Austin Samuels bagged a brace against Elgin City. Images: DC Thomson
Coach Barry Wilson thrilled by younger lads as Caley Thistle see off Elgin City…
Winnie the Pooh
Winnie The Pooh will come to life in magical West End show at His…
Aaron Barry admitted assaulting police after getting in an argument with his neighbour over a barbecue fire. Image: DC Thomson.
Former squaddie threw garden gnome at neighbour's window and threatened to chop him up
Paddleboarders on a loch.
Four boys rescued from sea after getting into difficulties paddleboarding
New Inverness signing, striker Adam Brooks. Image: ICTFC
Highly-rated Scotland and Celtic youth striker Adam Brooks joins Caley Thistle