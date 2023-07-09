Paul Dummett and Loris Karius commit futures to Newcastle with new deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Dummett and Loris Karius commit futures to Newcastle with new deals

By Press Association
Newcastle defender Paul Dummett has agreed a one-year contract extension with the club (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Newcastle defender Paul Dummett has agreed a one-year contract extension with the club (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Newcastle pair Paul Dummett and Loris Karius have signed new deals to keep them at the club until the end of next season.

Dummett, at 31 the Magpies’ longest serving current player, and Karius, 30, were both offered contract extensions last month after the expiry of their previous deals.

Newcastle said: “Newcastle defender Paul Dummett and goalkeeper Loris Karius have agreed to extend their contracts at St James’ Park until summer 2024.”

Left-back Dummett, who joined the club’s academy aged nine, made his first-team debut over a decade ago in early 2013 and has made more than 200 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Former Liverpool keeper Karius joined the Magpies in September 2022, initially on a short-term deal, and has extended his stay for a second time.

The German has yet to make a Premier League appearance for the club, but played the full 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester United in February.

