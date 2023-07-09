Lucy Bronze says ‘it’s a shame’ women have to fight for change amid bonus row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lucy Bronze says ‘it’s a shame’ women have to fight for change amid bonus row

By Press Association
Lucy Bronze will be hoping to help England win their first Women’s World Cup this summer (Bradley Collyer/PA)
England defender Lucy Bronze admitted it is a “shame” women often find themselves entrenched in battles for change amid reports the Lionesses are unhappy with the situation around performance-related bonuses at the World Cup.

Bronze and her team-mates arrived in Australia on Friday to begin preparations for this summer’s showpiece, which under a new model will see players guaranteed remuneration directly from FIFA with amounts increasing the deeper teams go in the tournament. They range from 30,000 US dollars (£23,367) per athlete for the group stage to USD 270,000 (£210,305) allotted to each champion.

Previously, it was up to individual national governing bodies to decide how money was allocated, with some still agreeing to fund additional payments in 2023 beyond the new deal – though multiple media outlets have suggested the  Football Association has no current plans to do the same.

When asked about the bonus talks, Bronze told Sky Sports: “I think a lot of these issues happen in women’s football – you don’t just see it for our team.

“There are many teams where players or associations or teams are having to fight to make changes in the game.

“We are pushing the game on, we’re trying to hit new levels and that’s what we want to do as players both on the pitch and off the pitch.

“It’s a shame that women in sport in general have to do that, but I think it’s a role than many athletes, many women take on in society and in sport.”

England Training Session – Sunshine Coast Stadium – Sunday July 9th
Lucy Bronze is preparing for England’s World Cup campaign on the Sunshine Coast in Australia (PA Wire)

The PA news agency has contacted the FA for comment.

Players from Canada, France, Jamaica, Spain and South Africa are among the women who have recently raised concerns or taken action over issues ranging from personnel to pay and conditions, while 2023 will be the first World Cup for double defending champions the United States following their landmark legal battle to secure equal compensation with their male counterparts.

It will also mark a final World Cup for US forward Megan Rapinoe, who on Saturday announced she would be hanging up her boots at the end of this season.

The outspoken Ballon D’Or Feminin winner, 38, is one of the most recognisable faces in the game, both for her often colourful hairstyle and equally vibrant personality, as well as her leadership and advocacy work including the equal pay fight.

Bronze, speaking at Queensland’s Sunshine Coast Stadium, added: “Icon gets used a lot but she’s an icon on and off the field.

“People talk about her hair but the way she’s stood up and spoken out on so many issues is incredible, it’s changed the lives of so many people around the world, not just in football but in society as well, and I think there’s been many times where she’s taken stick for it but she just carries on because she knows what she’s doing, she’s doing it for the good things.”

Sunday’s England training session was held in front of about 3,000 spectators, which Barcelona’s Bronze felt helped lend her side a sense of familiarity despite the 10,000-plus mile distance and nine-hour time difference from London.

She said: “I think in a way it’s like being at home because in England we get this kind of support for open training days.

“It feels like an English summer, there’s so many fans, you can interact and speak with them, which doesn’t necessarily happen when you go halfway around the world, you can’t always connect as much as that. It’s nice, it’s just like another day in England in a way.”

Head coach Sarina Wiegman named an unchanged starting XI for the entirety of her side’s winning Euro 2022 campaign, but the team that will line up against Haiti for their July 22 World Cup opener in Brisbane will necessarily look very different following the retirement of Ellen White and injuries to captain Leah Williamson, forward Beth Mead and midfielder Fran Kirby.

Aston Villa’s Rachel Daly, meanwhile, has been swapped from the back to the front, named among Wiegman’s forwards for England’s pursuit of a maiden global title, while Niamh Charles, Laura Coombs, Lauren James, Esme Morgan, Katie Robinson and Katie Zelem will all be playing at their first major tournament.

Following the opener, England face Denmark in Sydney before wrapping up the group stage against China in Adelaide with the top two from each group advancing to the knockout rounds.

