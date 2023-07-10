Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic both in action on not-so-manic Monday

Novak Djokovic will return to action on day eight at Wimbledon after the curfew curtailed his charge for victory on Sunday while number one seed Carlos Alcaraz will face his toughest test yet.

Elsewhere on a day that used to be called ‘Manic Monday’ – when all the fourth-round singles matches would be scheduled – last year’s beaten finalist Ons Jabeur tackles two-time champion Petra Kvitova while 16-year-old sensation Mirra Andreeva tackles Madison Keys.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what day eight has in store.

Match of the Day

Matteo Berrettini is enjoying his Wimbledon return (Victoria Jones/PA)

Matteo Berrettini has had a tough time of it lately, having missed out on Wimbledon last year due to coronavirus and then injury ruining much of his 2023 campaign.

But the 2021 finalist is back and on the form he has shown so far looks more than capable of heading deep into this second week of the tournament.

However, there is the small matter of the world number one standing in his way.

Carlos Alcaraz, who won at Queen’s, is looking the real deal so far, so this fourth-round contest has the potential to be a classic.

Kvitova will have to be Ons it

Petra Kvitova is rolling back the years and enjoying a long run in SW19.

The Czech player has got to the last-16 six times and she ended up as champion twice, reached the quarter-finals twice and the semi-final once.

Her run this year is a bit of an anomaly as it is just the second time she has got to this stage since her second title in 2014.

She will have her work cut out to get to the next stage as she is up against Ons Jabeur, who is looking to go one better than her runners-up spot last year.

Andreeva’s emergence continues

Mirra Andreeva is the youngest player into the women’s last-16 since Coco Gauff (John Walton/PA)

Mirra Andreeva is the youngest player to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon since Coco Gauff in 2019 as her star continues to rise.

At 16 she is the youngest player in the women’s draw and proved her breakout run at the French Open was no fluke, having come through qualifying.

Maddison Keys is up next and the American is playing some nice tennis, having won in Eastbourne in the final warm-up tournament, so a fascinating match awaits.

Order of play

Carlos Alcaraz will face his toughest test yet when he faces Matteo Berrettini (Adam Davy/PA)

Centre Court

Elena Rybakina v Beatriz Haddad Maia

Novak Djokovic v Hubert Hurkacz (Djokovic leads 7-6 (6) 7-6 (6))

Ons Jabeur v Petra Kvitova

Carlos Alcaraz v Matteo BerrettiniCourt One

Daniil Medvedev v Jiri Lehecka

Aryna Sabalenka v Ekaterina Alexandrova

Grigor Dimitrov v Holger Rune

Weather

Sunshine first thing on Monday, but it wont take long for shower clouds to build and also some more persistent rain to move into Wales and the southwest 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/C8oorBSR9D — Met Office (@metoffice) July 9, 2023

Cloudy but generally fine