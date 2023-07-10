On This Day in 2014: Arsenal agree deal with Barcelona for Alexis Sanchez

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On This Day in 2014: Arsenal agree deal with Barcelona for Alexis Sanchez

By Press Association
Alexis Sanchez signed for Arsenal from Barcelona (Adam Davy/PA)
Alexis Sanchez signed for Arsenal from Barcelona (Adam Davy/PA)

Chile international Alexis Sanchez agreed to sign for Arsenal from Barcelona on this day in 2014 in a deal reported to be worth around £30million.

Closing a deal for Sanchez – who also had interest from Liverpool and Juventus – was down in no small part to the influence of Gunners manager Arsene Wenger.

The former Monaco boss is understood to have spoken to the player face to face while working for French television at the World Cup in Brazil, convincing him the Emirates Stadium was the right place to further his career.

Arsenal
Arsene Wenger, pictured, described Alexis Sanchez as a “fantastic footballer” (John Walton/PA)

“As many people have seen during the World Cup this summer, Alexis is a fantastic footballer and we are delighted that he is joining us at Arsenal Football Club,” Wenger told www.arsenal.com.

“Alexis will add power, creativity and much quality to our squad and we are all looking forward to him joining up with us.

“He has consistently produced top-quality performances at the highest level for a number of seasons now, and we are all excited to see him integrate into the Arsenal squad. I am sure all Arsenal supporters will join me in welcoming Alexis to our club.”

Sanchez scored 39 goals over three seasons with Barcelona, having joined the Catalan side from Udinese.

Arsenal
Alexis Sanchez scored goals in two FA Cup finals for Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

“I am so happy to be joining Arsenal – a club which has a great manager, a fantastic squad of players, huge support around the world and a great stadium in London,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez helped Arsenal win the FA Cup in 2015 and 2017, scoring in finals against Aston Villa and Chelsea respectively.

He moved to Manchester United in 2018, then had a spell at Inter Milan before joining his current club Marseille.

