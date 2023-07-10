Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Filer return for England ahead of Women’s Ashes ODIs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Filer return for England ahead of Women’s Ashes ODIs

By Press Association
Tammy Beaumont returns for England (Tim Goode/PA)
Test stars Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Filer return for England ahead of the decisive three ODIs in the multi-format Women’s Ashes after being overlooked for the T20s.

Beaumont became England’s first Test double centurion while Filer’s burst of speed on debut troubled Australia in the defeat at Trent Bridge but both were deemed surplus to requirements for the three T20s.

England lost the opener at Edgbaston but won twice in London at the Kia Oval and Lord’s in front of record crowds to breathe fresh life into their bid to beat Australia for the first time since 2013-14.

Lauren Filer, second left, made a splash on her England debut (Tim Goode/PA)
And Beaumont, an ODI regular after losing her T20 spot ahead of the Commonwealth Games last year, comes back into the reckoning as does Filer, who could make her debut in the format on Wednesday at Bristol.

Alternatively she could come in at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday or Taunton next Tuesday, with all three matches sold out and England needing a clean sweep – or two wins if there is a washout – to prevail.

“We were delighted with our T20 series win and look forward to the next stage of the Ashes with everything to play for,” said England head coach Jon Lewis, whose side currently trail 6-4 on points.

“We’re pleased to welcome Tammy and Lauren back into the group. Tammy showed her quality during the Test match with her double-hundred while Lauren offers us real pace in our bowling.

“The support the team have received throughout the series so far has been incredible and it is fitting to finish with this deciding ODI campaign as the first sell-out series in England Women’s history.

Danielle Gibson is part of England's 15-strong squad (Nick Potts/PA)
“We respect Australia and know that this part of the Ashes series will again be a big challenge.

“However, we take a great deal of confidence and belief from our recent T20 victories and will, as always, be trying to put on a great showing for our fans.”

Maia Bouchier, Freya Davies and Lauren Winfield-Hill drop out of the reckoning but all-rounder Danielle Gibson, who made her England bow in the T20 series, keeps her spot in a 15-strong squad.

England squad for three ODIs against Australia in multi-format Women’s Ashes: H Knight (captain), T Beaumont, L Bell, A Capsey, K Cross, C Dean, S Dunkley, S Ecclestone, L Filer, D Gibson, S Glenn, A Jones, N Sciver-Brunt, I Wong, D Wyatt.

