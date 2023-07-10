Kieran Dowell ready to embrace different intensity at Rangers after Ibrox switch

Kieran Dowell is ready to handle the challenge at Rangers as he prepares for a different football life north of the border.

Rangers announced in May that the 25-year-old midfielder would officially move to Ibrox from Norwich at the start of July on a three-year deal.

Dowell was the first of boss Michael Beale’s six summer signings so far as the Govan outfit look to wrench the cinch Premiership title – as well as both domestic cups – away from Old Firm rivals Celtic.

With the move to the Light Blues comes expectation, pressure and scrutiny but former England Under-21 international Dowell is relishing the prospect.

He said: “When I first met the manager he said it was a new challenge for me, he sold it to me and it is something I am excited about.

“The intensity up here is not one I have seen in the Championship and that is a big reason why I wanted to come here.

“That is the job we are in. If you don’t embrace it then you are going to fall by the wayside. If you don’t embrace it you shouldn’t be in the game.

“One of the pinnacles of that intensity, (is) these fans.

“I saw the last home game of the season (against Hearts) and it was an incredible reception for the lads who were leaving the club.

“There was nothing on the game but the atmosphere was still unbelievable so I am excited for the new season.”

Dowell revealed that after speaking to Beale, he quickly contacted former Norwich team-mate Todd Cantwell, who has impressed since arriving in Glasgow in January and who has become a fans’ favourite at Ibrox.

Dowell said: “He has had an amazing start.

“When I first got in touch with the manager I was straight on the phone to Todd asking him how he had found it so far and he was raving about it, saying it was something different but something that he has really enjoyed.”

The former Everton academy player had loan spells at Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Derby and Wigan before he moved to Norwich in 2020 where he made 75 appearances for the Canaries.

He has represented England at youth level up to U21s and played his part in winning the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in 2017.

However, Dowell knows he will have to fight for his place in Beale’s side.

He said: “The first thing is work as hard as you can on the training pitch and let the talent come through.

“I feel like I am a creative player and I can help the team in that way, scoring goals, creating goals. I take risks, have a pop at goal, try to slide people through.

“There are a number of positions I can fit in. There is a lot of talented players but that is healthy.”