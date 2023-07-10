Celtic captain Callum McGregor signs new five-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celtic captain Callum McGregor signs new five-year deal

By Press Association
Celtic captain Callum McGregor has committed his long-term future to the club (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Captain Callum McGregor has signed a new five-year contract with Celtic and is targeting more success under returning boss Brendan Rodgers.

The 30-year-old Scotland midfielder’s new deal – which comes after recent contract extensions for both Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda – will see him remain at Parkhead until the summer of 2028.

McGregor came through the youth ranks at Celtic and has spent over 20 years with the club, winning 20 trophies to date including a record five domestic trebles.

Rodgers returned to the Hoops hot seat following the departure of Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham after winning the treble, and McGregor is hoping to keep the trophies coming.

He told the club’s official website: “It’s amazing to extend my stay at the club. As I’ve touched on before, this club means so much to me and the success that we’ve had over the past few seasons has cemented that.

“I feel like the club’s in a great place to move forward as well, and when they came and asked me to extend my stay I was absolutely delighted.

“Brendan’s a top manager and I had the pleasure of working with him before and seeing what he did with that group of players, especially a young, hungry group similar to ourselves, and the way he progressed us and took us on.

“His personality around the place gives the building another lift as well, so the club’s in a really strong place.

“We did some great work over the last couple of years but it’s important that we bank that and we continue to move forward because in football you always have to continue your progress and get even better.

“I’m delighted that the manager’s back, I’m delighted that I’m going to be here long-term as well, so here’s to many more successful years.

“I just want it to continue for as long as possible. I’ve spoken before about the trust that the guys have put in me at this club, and I want to repay that every time I go on the pitch.

“They’ve been amazing for myself and for my family. It’s given me a wonderful life and some amazing memories.

“Together with the Celtic fans what we’ve achieved are memories that will stay with me forever, and there’s only one place that I want to play football and that’s here.”