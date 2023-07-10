Celtic captain Callum McGregor signs new five-year deal

Captain Callum McGregor has signed a new five-year contract with Celtic and is targeting more success under returning boss Brendan Rodgers.

The 30-year-old Scotland midfielder’s new deal – which comes after recent contract extensions for both Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda – will see him remain at Parkhead until the summer of 2028.

McGregor came through the youth ranks at Celtic and has spent over 20 years with the club, winning 20 trophies to date including a record five domestic trebles.

Rodgers returned to the Hoops hot seat following the departure of Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham after winning the treble, and McGregor is hoping to keep the trophies coming.

© #CalMac2028 © We are delighted to announce that Callum McGregor has signed a new five-year contract which will see him remain at the club until the summer of 2028💚#COYBIG — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 10, 2023

He told the club’s official website: “It’s amazing to extend my stay at the club. As I’ve touched on before, this club means so much to me and the success that we’ve had over the past few seasons has cemented that.

“I feel like the club’s in a great place to move forward as well, and when they came and asked me to extend my stay I was absolutely delighted.

“Brendan’s a top manager and I had the pleasure of working with him before and seeing what he did with that group of players, especially a young, hungry group similar to ourselves, and the way he progressed us and took us on.

“His personality around the place gives the building another lift as well, so the club’s in a really strong place.

“We did some great work over the last couple of years but it’s important that we bank that and we continue to move forward because in football you always have to continue your progress and get even better.

The captain delivers Five more years for Callum McGregor at Celtic#cinchPrem | @CelticFC pic.twitter.com/lbGqs8GApd — SPFL (@spfl) July 10, 2023

“I’m delighted that the manager’s back, I’m delighted that I’m going to be here long-term as well, so here’s to many more successful years.

“I just want it to continue for as long as possible. I’ve spoken before about the trust that the guys have put in me at this club, and I want to repay that every time I go on the pitch.

“They’ve been amazing for myself and for my family. It’s given me a wonderful life and some amazing memories.

“Together with the Celtic fans what we’ve achieved are memories that will stay with me forever, and there’s only one place that I want to play football and that’s here.”