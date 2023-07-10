Jean-Philippe Gbamin among the absentees for Everton’s trip to Switzerland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jean-Philippe Gbamin among the absentees for Everton’s trip to Switzerland

By Press Association
Jean-Philippe Gbamin is looking to leave Everton (Jon Super/PA)
Jean-Philippe Gbamin is looking to leave Everton (Jon Super/PA)

Wantaway midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin and defenders Mason Holgate and Vitalii Mykolenko have not travelled with Everton’s squad for a pre-season training camp in Switzerland.

In May, Gbamin’s agent said the player did not want to return to the club after enduring a nightmare four-year spell decimated by serious injuries which has restricted the 27-year-old to just eight appearances.

The Ivory Coast international, whose contract expires next summer, has had unsuccessful loan spells at CSKA Moscow and, last season, at Trabzonspor.

Holgate, who made only four appearances following Sean Dyche’s arrival as manager at the end of January – with one of his two starts ending in a red card – was pictured training with the squad when they returned last week.

Mykolenko missed the final three games of the season with a muscle injury but featured in three matches for Ukraine last month.

Captain Seamus Coleman was not included in the party as he continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury sustained towards the end of last term but Dele Alli, who spent last season on loan at Besiktas, and Andre Gomes, who was farmed out to Lille by former boss Frank Lampard, both were.

Forward Demarai Gray is still on CONCACAF Gold Cup duty with Jamaica and Everton said “only players currently involved in international football or continuing rehabilitation from injuries” were unavailable.

Everton play their first friendly against Stade Nyonnais on Friday.