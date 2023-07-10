Dundee United sign goalkeeper Jack Walton and defender Ollie Denham on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United sign goalkeeper Jack Walton and defender Ollie Denham on loan

By Press Association
Jack Walton has joined Dundee United on loan from Luton for the 2023/24 season (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dundee United have announced the loan signings of Luton goalkeeper Jack Walton and Cardiff defender Ollie Denham for the 2023/24 season, subject to international clearance.

The 25-year-old Walton joined Luton from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee in January but was unable to play a part in the Hatters’ promotion push to the Premier League after picking up an injury.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin told his club’s official website: “Jack is a very good young keeper who commands his area and will put demands on the defenders in front of him by being vocal and a good organiser.

“Having played a number of games in the English Championship, he has also been part of two promotion-winning teams already in his career and we are very grateful to Luton for their help in getting the loan deal over the line.”

United have also signed 21-year-old defender Denham on a loan from Cardiff.

The former Manchester United youngster has made eight appearances for the Bluebirds and was called into the Wales squad last year.

Goodwin said: “Ollie is a young talent who is very highly regarded at Cardiff and played a number of games in the English Championship. He’s a modern-day centre-back with good mobility and one who enjoys defending.”