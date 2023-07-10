Joe Rankin-Costello signs new four-year contract at Blackburn

Blackburn have announced Joe Rankin-Costello has signed a new four-year contract at the club.

The 23-year-old has committed his long-term future to the Ewood Park outfit, having joined as a youth player in 2014.

Rankin-Costello made 24 appearances and scored twice in the Sky Bet Championship last season, as Blackburn narrowly missed out on the play-off places to Sunderland on goal difference.

The right-back, who has also played in midfield, told Blackburn’s website: “I’m buzzing. Last season was a bit of a breakthrough for me in terms of staying fit and playing well, so I’m happy.

“We were near the play-offs last year and we seem to be improving year-on-year and moving in the right direction, so hopefully we can push for the play-offs again this season.”

The academy graduate has now made 71 appearances for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.