Joe Rankin-Costello signs new four-year contract at Blackburn By Press Association July 10 2023, 1.06pm Joe Rankin-Costello has signed a new four-year contract at Blackburn (Martin Rickett/PA) Blackburn have announced Joe Rankin-Costello has signed a new four-year contract at the club. The 23-year-old has committed his long-term future to the Ewood Park outfit, having joined as a youth player in 2014. Rankin-Costello made 24 appearances and scored twice in the Sky Bet Championship last season, as Blackburn narrowly missed out on the play-off places to Sunderland on goal difference. The right-back, who has also played in midfield, told Blackburn's website: "I'm buzzing. Last season was a bit of a breakthrough for me in terms of staying fit and playing well, so I'm happy. "We were near the play-offs last year and we seem to be improving year-on-year and moving in the right direction, so hopefully we can push for the play-offs again this season." The academy graduate has now made 71 appearances for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side.