Ange Postecoglou expects Celtic to continue thriving under Brendan Rodgers

By Press Association
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou recalls his Celtic experience (Lucy North/PA)
Ange Postecoglou described Celtic as a “bucket list” club for managers as he tipped continuing success under his replacement Brendan Rodgers.

The new Tottenham boss stunned Hoops supporters when he left for London at the end of last season, days after clinching the domestic treble in Scotland with a Scottish Cup final win over Inverness.

Postecoglou, who won five out of six trophies in his two seasons in the Celtic hot seat, was succeeded by Rodgers, who has returned for a second spell in charge of the cinch Premiership champions.

Speaking at his first Tottenham media conference, the former Australia manager was asked if leaving Glasgow was a difficult decision.

“Yes it was a tough decision,” he said. “It’s a special football club. If you have a bucket list as a manager of football clubs you want to manage, that is probably one of them.

“The supporters are not really supporters, the club is an extension of them, it’s a family.

“We had a brilliant two years, great group of players, great staff. We had some fantastic success and great moments within that.

“I will cherish them, but I am the kind of guy who loves a challenge. I love a build, I love a rebuild. That is where I feel I am at my best.

“This challenge when it came along had all the elements I need to get going again.

“I know Celtic have appointed Brendan Rodgers, who is an outstanding manager, and they will continue to have success.

“They have great players, great infrastructure, it is a great football club. I was very fortunate to be allowed that responsibility for a couple of years.

“Now my goal is to try and make some special moments here and create something special for this great football club as well.”