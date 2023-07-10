Joe Shaughnessy delighted to be appointed Dundee captain

Joe Shaughnessy revealed his delight at being appointed the new captain of Dundee.

The 31-year-old Irish defender was recruited to the cinch Premiership new boys this summer from St Mirren where he was also captain, and he also wore the armband at St Johnstone.

Shaughnessy told Dundee’s official website: “It’s brilliant, it’s an honour to be captain of a club like this.

“It is a good group of players that I’ve got to know in the last few weeks and I am really looking forward to it.

“The manager said he was looking for me to come in and lead the team and be that player.

“I try and lead by example and give everything for the team, for the club, for the dressing room and do whatever it takes to achieve success.

“It is a role I’ve done before at St Mirren and St Johnstone and I’ve learnt as I’ve gone along and I will use what I’ve learnt to help me in this role here.”