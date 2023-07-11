Football rumours: Manchester United set £50million price tag for Harry Maguire

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sell England international Harry Maguire after he only started in 16 games for the club last season. The Red Devils have placed a £50million price tag on him, the Manchester Evening News reports. Maguire joined the club in 2019 for £80m.
The Daily Mail says Manchester United will reportedly soon complete their £43m deal with Inter Milan to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana from the Italian club.
Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse could be set for a move to West Ham, who want to sign the England midfielder for around £20m. However, the Saints value the 28-year-old at £40m, according to the Daily Mail.
Newcastle are looking to make room for Leicester midfielder Harvey Barnes, with the Telegraph reporting they could look to sell Allan Saint-Maximin, who is being pursued by Saudi clubs.
Matt Doherty: TeamTalk report the Republic of Ireland full-back could return to former club Wolves after leaving Atletico Madrid.
Micky van de Ven: Tottenham are reportedly looking to sign the 22-year-old Dutch defender from Wolfsburg for around £25m, according to the Mirror.
