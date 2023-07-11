On this day in 2018: England suffer World Cup semi-final heartbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2018: England suffer World Cup semi-final heartbreak

By Press Association
England boss Gareth Southgate consoles defender Harry Maguire after the World Cup semi-final defeat by Croatia (Adam Davy/PA)
England boss Gareth Southgate consoles defender Harry Maguire after the World Cup semi-final defeat by Croatia (Adam Davy/PA)

England were knocked out of the World Cup following a 2-1 extra-time defeat to Croatia in the semi-final on this day in 2018.

Gareth Southgate’s youthful squad had travelled to Russia without the weight of expectation on their shoulders, but ignited the nation with a remarkable run to the last four which sparked genuine hope of bringing an end to their wait for tangible success.

Not since Sir Alf Ramsey’s men had lifted the Jules Rimet Trophy at Wembley in 1966 had England got their hands on a major piece of silverware, and the near misses of Italy 90 and Euro 96 had simply increased the hunger.

England’s Kieran Trippier celebrates his opening goal against Croatia
England’s Kieran Trippier celebrates his opening goal against Croatia (Tim Goode/PA)

Having emerged from Group G as runners-up to Belgium, England edged past Colombia on penalties in the last 16 and dispatched Sweden 2-0 in the quarter-finals to set up their showdown with Croatia at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

England fans were dreaming of a possible final clash against France or Belgium when Kieran Trippier’s stunning free-kick gave his side a fifth-minute lead, and it was one they held until the 68th minute.

But it was then that the tide turned.

Ivan Perisic’s equaliser gave Croatia fresh impetus as they took the game into extra time, during which Mario Mandzukic blasted home what proved to be the winner.

Gareth Southgate led England to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia
Gareth Southgate led England to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Southgate’s disappointment after the final whistle was matched only by his pride at the efforts of a squad he freely admitted had exceeded its own expectations.

He said: “It’s too easy sometimes to move on quickly, but, certainly, I’m hugely proud of what they’ve done. I couldn’t have asked them to give any more for me or for the country.

“They have broken through a number of barriers over the last few weeks.”

England had the unenviable task of dusting themselves down for a third-fourth play-off reunion with the Belgians, who came out on top once again, while the Croatians went down 4-2 to France in the final.

Southgate’s men would go one better three years later at the delayed Euro 2020, where they were beaten by Italy on penalties in the final, and the wait for glory goes on.