Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana joins Union Berlin on season-long loan

Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana has joined Union Berlin on loan for the 2023-24 season.

Fofana moved to the Blues from Molde on a six-and-a-half-year deal in January but has found opportunities limited at Stamford Bridge, making just four appearances and only one start.

The 20-year-old Ivory Coast international will now look to gain more first-team experience at a club who have qualified for next season’s Champions League after finishing fourth in the Bundesliga last season.

Fofana told Union Berlin’s website: “Union have developed extremely strongly in the last few years and it excites me a lot to be a part of this in the coming season.

“The club has made a long and hard effort to find me and now I want to repay that with good performances.”

Union’s managing director of men’s professional football Oliver Ruhnert added: “David’s speed and his flexible offensive qualities are highly interesting for us.

“We want another goalscoring player who will give our attacking game additional impetus.”

Fofana joins the growing list of players to exit Chelsea this summer as new boss Mauricio Pochettino shapes his squad for the coming campaign, with the likes of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all moving to new pastures.