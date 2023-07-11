Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana joins Union Berlin on season-long loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana joins Union Berlin on season-long loan

By Press Association
David Datro Fofana, centre, has joined Bundesliga side Union Berlin on loan for the 2023-24 season (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana has joined Union Berlin on loan for the 2023-24 season.

Fofana moved to the Blues from Molde on a six-and-a-half-year deal in January but has found opportunities limited at Stamford Bridge, making just four appearances and only one start.

The 20-year-old Ivory Coast international will now look to gain more first-team experience at a club who have qualified for next season’s Champions League after finishing fourth in the Bundesliga last season.

Fofana told Union Berlin’s website: “Union have developed extremely strongly in the last few years and it excites me a lot to be a part of this in the coming season.

“The club has made a long and hard effort to find me and now I want to repay that with good performances.”

Union’s managing director of men’s professional football Oliver Ruhnert added: “David’s speed and his flexible offensive qualities are highly interesting for us.

“We want another goalscoring player who will give our attacking game additional impetus.”

Fofana joins the growing list of players to exit Chelsea this summer as new boss Mauricio Pochettino shapes his squad for the coming campaign, with the likes of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all moving to new pastures.