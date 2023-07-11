Scottish Women’s Premier League celebrates record spectator numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Women’s Premier League celebrates record spectator numbers

By Press Association
Scottish women’s football continues to attract fans (Steve Welsh/PA)
Scottish women’s football continues to attract fans (Steve Welsh/PA)

Scottish Women’s Premier League managing director Fiona McIntyre hailed record spectator numbers for women’s football in Scotland and insisted breaking the 100,000 barrier was only recently “unimaginable”.

A total of 106,781 fans went to an SWPL, SWPL 2, or Sky Sports Cup game last season, the highest figure in a single campaign.

The domestic record attendance was broken on three occasions. It was first set at Easter Road in November 2022, with 8,066 watching Hibernian versus Edinburgh rivals Hearts, before Celtic Park hosted 9,553 fans for the visit of Glasgow City in May.

A view inside Hibernian's Easter Road Stadium
Easter Road saw 8,066 watching Hibernian versus Edinburgh rivals Hearts in November (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic broke the record again on the final day of the season, with 15,822 watching their 2-0 win over Hearts.

A record crowd was also at the Sky Sports Cup final, with 3,727 watching Rangers v Hibs at Tynecastle in December 2022.

McIntyre said: “We are delighted to confirm a record-breaking season for spectators attending across our competitions.

“The idea of having over 100,000 people in one season watching the women’s game was unimaginable only a few seasons ago, so these numbers are a testament to the growth of the game and the work of our clubs.

“These figures illustrate the increasing awareness and appetite for women’s football in Scotland and I hope we can continue to see attendances increase season after season.

“The women’s game is affordable, family friendly, competitive and provides an opportunity to watch top-level, elite athletes across communities in Scotland.

“Playing inside main club stadiums also helps, there’s no doubt about that and this is best illustrated in the matches where we saw attendance records broken last season.

“We hope this is something that can become more common in Scotland and as a league, we can support this where possible.”

A number of clubs also set record, club attendances including Hearts at Tynecastle Park and Rangers at Ibrox. Montrose also recorded the highest SWPL 2 attendance of the season for their trophy presentation at Links Park.

The 2023/24 ScottishPower Women’s Premier League (SPWPL) and ScottishPower WPL 2 get under way on Sunday, August 13 and conclude on May 19.