Kyogo Furuhashi aims to keep Celtic fans smiling after signing new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kyogo Furuhashi aims to keep Celtic fans smiling after signing new deal

By Press Association
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi is looking forward to the new season (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi is looking forward to the new season (Jane Barlow/PA)

Kyogo Furuhashi aims to keep Celtic fans smiling as he prepares for the new season after recently signing a new deal.

After scoring 54 goals in 83 appearances for the Hoops since his arrival from Vissel Kobe in July 2021, the 28-year-old signed a new four-year contract with the Parkhead club earlier in the month.

Furuhashi’s popularity among the Celtic support increased further last season as he helped the Hoops win the domestic treble, and the Japan forward expressed his gratitude for the support, telling the club’s official website: “From children to elderly people, a lot of people are cheering and supporting us.

“Once I step outside of the house and go into the city, many people talk to me, and at the stadium, all the supporters are cheering us from the bottom of their hearts.

“And because they are there, we can compete because I want to see their smiles. I work hard to get the win and they are very important to me.”

On his new deal under “brilliant” new boss Brendan Rodgers, he said: “I’m really delighted, to be honest. I’m happy that it shows how much they value me and want me.

“For the team and for the people who support us, and also for myself, I will continue to improve and to deliver success.”

Rodgers has taken over from Ange Postecoglou who departed for Tottenham at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Following a training camp in Portugal, the Northern Irishman – in his second spell as Hoops boss – will take Celtic to Japan, which will be a homecoming for Furuhashi and Celtic team-mates Reo Hatate, Tomoki Iwata, Yuki Kobayashi and Daizen Maeda.

The Scottish champions will play two games in Japan – against Yokohama F Marinos on July 19 and Gamba Osaka on July 22 and Furuhashi said: “I’m really excited about it and excited to play in front of Japanese fans.

“Many players from Celtic are going so I want them (Japanese fans) to know about us and become our fans.

“Also, many people from Scotland are coming down and I want them to enjoy Japanese culture too.

“They will be two tough games but if we can deliver what we are working and believing in, then they will be good games and the good results will follow, and we will play with high confidence in ourselves.”

As for working under a new Celtic boss, Furuhashi said: “He’s a brilliant manager.

“I’m happy to work with him and I would like to return the favour by playing well to get success.

“We need to work hard together to get as many wins as possible. There will be the Champions League as well so we need to prepare well in order to have good results this season.”