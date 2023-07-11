Elina Svitolina: Having a child, and war, made me a different person

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elina Svitolina: Having a child, and war, made me a different person

By Press Association
Elina Svitolina celebrates victory over Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon quarter-finals (Steven Paston/PA)
Elina Svitolina has priorities far bigger than tennis but that has not stopped her from producing a fairytale run to the semi-finals at Wimbledon.

The Ukrainian wildcard stunned world number one Iga Swiatek in a 7-5 6-7 (5) 6-2 victory on Centre Court having only returned to the sport three months ago following the birth of her daughter, Skai.

Svitolina is also taking motivation from the Russian invasion of her country as she moves closer to a scarcely believable first grand-slam title.

“I think it’s mixture of everything,” she said. “I think war made me stronger and also made me, like, mentally stronger. Mentally I don’t take difficult situations as like a disaster, you know? There are worse things in life. I’m just more calm.

“I think also, because I’ve just started to play again, I have different pressures. Of course, I want to win. I have this motivation, like huge motivation, to come back to the top.

“But I think having a child, and war, made me a different person. I look at the things a bit differently.”

The 28-year-old and her compatriots pointedly refuse to shake hands with players from Russia and Belarus, which prompted boos for Belarusian Victoria Azarenka after their fourth-round match.

If she beats Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday Svitolina could face another Belarusian, second seed Aryna Sabalenka, in the final.

“It’s still very, very far from that. I already played Azarenka the day before, so yeah, I cannot say much,” she said.

“As I mentioned before, each time I play against them, it’s big motivation, big responsibility as well for me. Different motivation as well for my country.

“But right now it’s very, very far. It seems very close, but it’s very far from this. Still I have to win. They have to win. So let’s stay here right now.”

Swiatek, just as she had in her previous match against Belinda Bencic, came from a set down to draw level and seemed to have snatched the momentum.

But Svitolina dominated the final set and stood in disbelief with her hands over her mouth when Swiatek hit the net on match point.

Swiatek has been a huge supporter of the Ukrainian cause following the invasion and wears a blue and yellow ribbon in her cap.

“It was much tougher game I would say because she’s a great person, she’s a big champion,” said Svitolina. “She’s done so much, and is still doing so much for Ukraine. We really admire her in Ukraine.

“In a way when you’re playing your good buddy, it’s tough because you don’t want to see her or him losing.

“When I was away from tennis, I was really cheering for her, really happy with her results.”

The feeling is mutual, according to Swiatek.

“I think overall, looking at her career, having a grand slam title would be pretty amazing for her. She’s coming back after becoming a mother,” said the Pole, 22.

“I think, yeah, I’ll root for her, especially because we like each other as people. I told her at the net that I hope she wins this tournament.

“You know how it is in tennis. It’s tough to win a grand slam. I know that for sure she wants it really bad. So I will be rooting for her, yeah.”