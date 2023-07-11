Jason Knight moves to Bristol City from Derby

Republic of Ireland midfielder Jason Knight has completed a move to Bristol City from Derby.

Knight has penned a four-year deal at Ashton Gate for an undisclosed fee, reported to be in the region of £2million.

The 22-year-old, who joined Derby as a 16-year-old, has 20 senior international appearances and was also linked with Sky Bet Championship newcomers Ipswich as well as Stoke.

“It’s been a long time coming behind-the-scenes trying to get it sorted, but I’m happy to be here and I’m looking forward to the season ahead,” Knight said on the Bristol City website.

“The club have shown a real eagerness to get me here, which is always nice as a footballer – to be wanted.

“I know (Bristol City manager) Nigel (Pearson) from his time at Derby and I’ve had a good number of chats with him. He sees me as a big part of the plans going forward.

“I’ll give everything every time I put on the shirt; for the fans, the club, and the boys I’m playing with – full of energy and full of emotion.”